8 unexpected appearances of Spanish actors in international series

Spanish talents seem to be gaining increasing international notorietywhether in the music or audiovisual industry, with figures such as Rosalía, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, JA Bayona or Pedro Almodóvar, among many other names that sound strong outside the Spanish borders.

Cruz, Antonio Banderas or Miguel Ángel Silvestre have been some of the Spanish performers who have not only worked on international series, but have even have been part of its main cast or have come to lead it. However, far from those flashy and notorious cases, there have been other surprising appearances of Spanish artists in foreign fiction, mainly with small rolessome of which were not known until the time of its broadcast.

Previously, in FormulaTV we reviewed the cases of celebrities such as David Bisbal, Enrique Iglesias, Ana Obregón or Julio Iglesias, who demonstrated their acting talent on the small screen outside our country. For this reason, we now extend this list with other appearances or cameos of Spanish faces that had the opportunity to participate in foreign fiction.

1 Clara Lago in ‘The Librarians’

It was around the year 2017 when Clara Lago had the opportunity to give life to Estrellaa vampire who resides in a resort where terminal illnesses are treated, in the third season of ‘The Librarians’, SyFy series. In fact, it was the network that proposed her name for her role, in full search of a Spanish actress and even the script was written with Lago in mindwhich did not prevent him from undergoing several tests before the final approval was given.

The path of his character crossed with that of the protagonists of the production when they went to investigate the mysterious death of two clients. A plot that led to Lago worked primarily with Lindy Booth’s character, Cassandra, under the direction of fellow actor Noah Wyle. In addition, despite the nervousness that Lago has confessed to feeling about this experience, the actress not only had a warm welcome from the team, but also the presence of the also Spanish interpreter Rafael Cebrián, who in fact gave life to his brother, made things much easier for himas she herself confessed in an interview for Ten Minutes.

two Chiquito de la Calzada in ‘Vacation at sea’

Even if it looks like a lie, The almost unnoticed appearance of the famous comedian Chiquito de la Calzada in a series as iconic as ‘Vacaciones en el mar’ was not precisely due to its popularity in Spanish territory. In fact, the recording and broadcast of his cameo almost a decade ago that the man from Malaga rose to fame with the program ‘Genio y figura’ on Antena 3 and it was because of his musical facet.

In the twenty-second episode of the ninth and penultimate season of ‘Vacation at Sea’, broadcast in 1985, The passengers of The Pacific Princess disembarked in Barcelona where, pulling from clichés, the series showed a flamenco tablao in which what was then known as Gregoria Sánchez, exercised his role as clapper in what was then his first appearance on television, at his more than fifty years of age. A brief scene that, in fact, was recorded in his hometown, Malagaand in which he appeared for his fame in the musical world.

3 Hugo Silva in ‘Top Boy’

This same year, Hugo Silva gave the surprise through the series ‘Top Boy’, whose second season on Netflix gave rise to the well-known Spanish actor appearing in the shoes of Emilio, a man linked to drug trafficking who served as a link between the main plot of the series and the plot that unfolded in Spanish territory. The man from Madrid gave life to an apparently unscrupulous character, something that was clear in a first scene in which he got rid of a man and threw him to the bottom of the sea that, in fact, opens the second season of ‘Top Boy’.

However, the dire situation of his wife, on the verge of death, pushed Silva’s character to want to leave the world of drugsthus giving rise to an arc of personal development within the British series. The signing of the Madrilenian, however, was a surprise for the spectatorssince it had not come to light in advance, to the point that the actor himself was slow to see the series after the first reactions to his interpretation began to appear on social networks.

4 Leticia Dolera in ‘Penny Dreadful’

Leticia Dolera had a small and almost imperceptible role in the series ‘Penny Dreadful’, in 2014, specifically, in the second episode of the series starring Eva Green. The actress can then be seen together with the Frenchwoman, in a scene in which they sit together in a rather creepy seancewhich ends with Dolera’s character, a nameless lady, screaming in terror while Green’s character, Vanessa Ives, writhes and talks while possessed by a spirit.

Dolera’s appearance in that episode had a clear origin: the director Bayona premiered at that time on American television and, for this, he had the company of both the actress and her twin brother, Carlos Bayona, in the first two episodes of the series that he directed, although neither of them had a prominent role. While the Barcelonan made her brief appearance in the second episode, in the case of Bayona’s brother, he could be seen in the first of themsomething that Carlos himself shared at the time on his Twitter account.

5 Lorena Bernal in ‘Chuck’ and ‘CSI’

Lorena Bernal, actress and Miss Spain in 1999, lived through 2007 in which she had the opportunity to participate in two American fictions: ‘Chuck’ and ‘CSI: Miami’. The interpreter, who even moved to Los Angeles at the beginning of that same year, had the opportunity to appear in the first production in the third episode, “Chuck vs. the Tango”, where she had a main role as a guest star, giving life to an Argentine arms dealer named Malena. In her scenes, Bernal not only demonstrates his good level of English, but even dances tango and stars in a fight, which meant a whole display of his talent before the cameras of spy fiction.

Time after, Bernal reappeared in another American fiction, ‘CSI: Miami’, with a brief role in which she once again put herself in the shoes of an evil woman, on this occasion, working as a nanny. The episode, which was broadcast a year later in Spain, focused on investigating the murder of a “companion” of the Spanish character, who was in fact the main suspect in the murder. For that reason, Bernal had the opportunity to share a scene with Adam Rodriguezin charge of interpreting the agent Erik Delko, since said character was the one who took charge of his interrogation.

6 Santiago Segura in ‘The Strain’

After participating in international films such as “Blade 2”, “Hellboy” or “Pacific Rim”, Santiago Segura received the opportunity to work briefly in the series ‘The Strain’ in 2015. What these productions have in common is that They had the intervention of Guillermo del Toro, either as director or as, in the case of television fiction, creator and producer, and, given the friendship of the Mexican with the Madrilenian, hence Segura has been involved in these projects. In the case of the horror and science fiction series, the Spanish actor and director made a cameo in the second seasonin the second episode, with the name of “The silver angel”.

In this episode, Segura played a small and silent role in a film broadcast in the same, with the name of “Angel against the cursed vampire”, in which the man from Madrid gives life to the trainer of a boxer who turned out to be a vampire. Outside the ring, the actor faced the rival of his partner, Ángel, a Mexican superhero from the 1960s specialized in fighting vampires, who ended up killing Segura’s character, as has happened in other cameos by the director also in charge of Del Toro. And it is that, the Mexican himself acknowledged in an interview how much he enjoyed “killing” the Madrilenian.

7 Paz Vega in ‘The OA’

More extensive than that of the previously named actors, it was Paz Vega’s participation in the Netflix series ‘The OA’in 2016. However, the involvement of the actress in fiction was not disclosed until she herself confirmed it on the same day of the premiere on the platform, which was quite a surprise. Vega signed for the series in the middle of filming the first season, without much information about his character.Renata, a Cuban who, like the other main characters, had a near-death experience.

Due to that, Renata ended up a prisoner in a scientist’s lair who longed to discover what was beyond death and even aspired to travel to other planets and dimensions. “It was a revelation when they proposed it to me and it was a revelation when I saw it finished,” Vega confessed, about the experience, in an interview for ABC, in which she also confessed to having suffered from claustrophobia due to the long hours they spent in the basement where his character and the rest of his companions spent locked in cages.

8 Paloma Bloyd in ‘The Outpost’

In 2019, actress Paloma Bloyd made her appearance in the second season of The CW series, ‘The Outpost’ as a guest star, specifically, in two of its episodes: the seventh, “Wherever you go, people die”, and the tenth, “I had no choice”. For the filming of her, the interpreter moved to Serbia in which it was one of his few experiences with the fantasy genre to datewith what it means to work on scenes that have visual effects introduced a posteriori, and that he had the opportunity to combine with his work on ‘Cuéntame qué pasa’.

Likewise, Bloyd had the opportunity to share scenes with a member of the series’ main cast, Anand Desai-Barochia., in charge of giving life to Janzo. In fact, this character is in charge of curing the woman the Spanish woman gave life to, with no known name, who became the first person to manage to overcome the plague after several failed attempts to eliminate the responsible parasite. However, after healing Bloyd’s character forgot his life as infected and, therefore, Janzo began an interrogation in search of clues that would help him create an even more effective cure.