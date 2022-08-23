5 reasons to see Top Gun Maverick in its premiere on streaming platforms

The decade of the 80’s was plagued by a series of films that are now classics and that moved the masses almost without precedent. top gunfrom 1986 is one of them, which not only catapulted a young

Tom Cruise

to super stardom and to being a blockbuster actor, but after its premiere the recruitment of young people to the Navy increased after this idyllic version.

With the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick the question was again the same, could they lead the young people to increase the recruitment? And it is that behind the narrative of these two films there is a very glamorous version of life in the Navy and of course, as an aviator pilot.

Now, after its theatrical release and grossing $1.3 billion at the box office worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick it is integrated into the catalogs of most streaming services, and we cannot let this moment pass and explain to you why perhaps it is time for you to give it a new opportunity if you could not see it on the big screen.

The digital release of Top Gun: Maverick includes with you bonus that will give a broader view of everything that this sequel involved. From knowing the training programs, to how the aerial sequences were recorded… and of course, everything about the Mach-10, the experimental plane that was designed for the film.

2- It is the peak of Tom Cruise’s career

Despite the controversies and, it must be said, his age, Tom Cruise continues to prove why he is the quintessential action actor. Cruise reprises his role as Maverick with unusual ease, not to mention that this film is now the highest grossing in his repertoire. Perhaps as a parallel to his role as a seasoned actor, Cruise/Maverick take on the role of guide and role model for young people entering this world.

Of course, it must be clarified, this may be the top box office for Tom Cruise, since his most prolific times are behind him.

3- Best aviation scenes

Although it revolutionized everything at the time, in an age of excellent CGI and new cameras, the original film pales in comparison to the shots in the new film. Not only can we see the planes in the air in more detail, but also the performances of the actors, not to mention the special effects and action.

Though Jennifer Connelly was not part of the first film, her power in front of the camera is such that the actress has worked consistently since almost the same decade as the original release. She has given us performances worth remembering both in independent films and Requiem for a DreamWhat A brilliant minduntil his passage through blockbusters that did not have critical acclaim as Hulk from 2003.

In Top Gun: MaverickConnelly plays Penny Benjamin, Maverick’s new love interest, who provides her with the romantic element we already know.

5- The launch of new careers

It may be too early to say for sure, but this film has a young cast that has made its first steps in Hollywood in recent years, from Miles Teller who is one of the most recognizable faces of the new generation of pilots, plus all the other actors that you might see in Top Gun: Maverick the launch of a fruitful career.

Paramount Home Entertainment

Where to watch Top Gun: Maverick online?

The film will be available for digital purchase starting August 23 on Amazon Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV, Claro Video and Google Play.

Starting September 13, the film will be available for digital rental on Amazon Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV, Google Play, Claro Video, Totalplay and Izzi.

In addition to the above, it also includes a masterclass with Tom Cruise recorded at the Cannes Festival; a love letter to aviation from Tom Cruise piloting a World War II-era P-51 Mustang; two music videos by Lady Gaga and One Republic, as well as the teaser trailer for the next film by Mission Impossible.

Are you ready for watch Top Gun: Maverick from home?

