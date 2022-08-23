3 WhatsApp news this week that will arrive in the app very soon

These are the most interesting changes that have come to WhatsApp over the last week.

Like every week, the most popular instant messaging platform today, WhatsApp, has improved its application with new features you should know about.

So that you do not miss any of them, then we will review The 3 WhatsApp news this week which will soon be available to all users.

Recovery of deleted messages

One of the novelties that have recently arrived in WhatsApp is the possibility of recovering a message deleted by mistake for a few seconds.

Thus, very soon, when you delete a message on WhatsApp, it will appear a button at the bottom for a few seconds with the title “Undo” through which you can retrieve this message.

This feature is still under development and is currently only available to some users of the WhatsApp beta program.

Block screenshots

Another functionality that WhatsApp has recently included in its app is the blocking of screenshots of the images and videos that you send.

That way, every time someone tries to take a screenshot of a one-time photo or video you’ve sent, the WhatsApp app will prevent you from doing sobut it won’t notify you when this happens, so you will not be able to know when someone has tried to take a screenshot of said content.

Status display in the chat list

After updating its States with the possibility of reacting to them with emojis, WhatsApp has once again improved this functionality with the ability to view Status updates directly in the chat list.

Thus, as you can see in this screenshot that we leave you below these lines, when one of your contacts publishes a new update of their Status you will see it directly in the list of chats and you can access it simply by tapping on the profile picture of the contact in question.

WhatsApp has launched this feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, with version number 2.22.18.17but it’s only available to a few testers at the moment, so it’s still going to take a while for it to be available to everyone.