WWE Clash at The Castle Superstore in Cardiff from September 1 to 4

The success of WWE in Cardiff, Welsh, is becoming evident as the weeks go by. The last thing that is known about the first weekend of September is the opening of a Superstore in the city centerwhere fans can get all kinds of merchandise WWE and the Clash at The Castle event.



From September 1 to 4WWE will have a presence at the St. David’s Dewi Sant Shopping Center, located very close to the Principality Stadium, where the event will be held Clash at The Castle. WWE has stated that fans will find the “largest selection of official Clash at the Castle merchandise.”

The opening of the WWE Superstore will have different schedules. Below we provide you with the access and closing hours:

Thursday, September 1: from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2: from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 3: from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 4: from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



WWE Clash at the Castle will take place on Saturday, September 3 from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue, or broadcast through Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally. More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

