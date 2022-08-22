Will Smith’s return to social media after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

About five months ago Will Smith starred in one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Oscars by slapping Chris Rock who made fun of his wife’s baldness: Jada Pinkett-Smith.

After the rejection generated by the action, the 53-year-old actor tries to return to social networks little by little with a curious video that reflects how he feels when he returns to Instagram.

The protagonist of ‘The Williams Method’ shared a video with a descriptive phrase. “Me trying to get back on social media,” she wrote alongside images of a small gorilla trying to get the attention of a larger gorilla. However, the latter makes it clear to him that he is not well received, something similar to what Smith senses.





The publication he shared on his personal Instagram account has already accumulated more than 2 million likes. Several of her fans have left many signs of affection in comments, including the singer Justin Bieber and the popular dog trainer Cesar Milan.