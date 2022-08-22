Will Smith returned to his social networks with an unusual video

Will Smith had already apologized online for the incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars. He Now he returned to his networks with a strange post!

The incident in the last installment of the Oscar awards where Chris Rock made an off-kilter joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith went on stage to slap the comedian was one of the biggest scandals in the history of that event that brought many headaches to the protagonist of Independence Day whose film career was affected after this unfortunate situation.

After a time of scandal Will Smith He took advantage of his social networks to offer his apologies to Chris Rock and tell the world how much he regretted having starred in that event that destroyed many lives while disappointing his followers. Since then, the actor had a spiritual retreat with the idea of ​​finding balance after the “violent” episode.

Will Smith’s return to social media

Now Will Smith reappeared on Instagram with a rather bizarre video where a small ape is bothering a large gorilla who later decides to chase the daring little guy. the actor of suicide squad added a sentence to the post: “Me, trying to get back on social media”. We can assume that Will Smith he sees himself as someone very small in front of a universe of people who judged him for his actions.

Yes ok Will Smith admitted that he wanted to contact Chris Rock After the altercation to apologize for his actions, the comedian is still not ready to have that talk, although he made reference in one of his shows to the blow received at the Oscars: “Even me getting hit by ‘Suge Smith’ went to work the next day, I have kids”he said making a funny reference to a rapper who in the past hit Tupac Shakur.

Will Smith used their networks to apologize, tried to communicate with Chris Rock and even made a spiritual retreat to find peace. Regarding his professional career, we can expect that the next installment of bad boys keep going just as his co-star in that film, Martin Lawrence, remarked. It will be a while until the protagonist of king richard find the peace of mind you need.

Meanwhile, the family of Chris Rock He did have time to talk about this situation with the comedian’s mother, disapproving of the actions of Will Smith. The aggressor at the same time declared that he was very close to Rock’s brother and that this situation surely meant irreparable damage to that bond, for which he wanted to apologize to all of them since he came to his senses.