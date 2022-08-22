Will Smith jokes about his return to networks after scandal at the Oscars

Will Smith has turned to his sense of humor in a bid to reconnect with his fans after he punched out comedian Chris Rock in the latest installment of the Oscar awards.

Recently, the star of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ posted a video on Instagram giving a hint to his more than 63 million followers about his possible return to the social networks.

the star of Hollywood shared a classic viral clip of a baby gorilla pushing a huge gorilla from behind to get its attention. The silverback gorilla, not seeming amused by the action, chased after the baby after a second attempt at making the adult play.

“Me trying to get back to social networks,” he wrote Will Smith in the caption, which finally achieved its goal: millions of reactions from its fans and thousands of “welcome” comments.

Last month, the protagonist of ‘king richard‘ shared another clip to offer an apology to the comedian after hitting him on stage at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards in March, in response to a joke Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The outburst in Oscar It led to months of fallout for the best actor award winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending the film institution’s events for the next 10 years.

In the video, posted at the end of July, Will claimed that he had contacted Chris Rockbut was only told that he was “not ready to talk” but would “get in touch” when he was.