Why didn’t Casey Affleck and Jennifer Garner go? – The financial

One month ago Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they ran away to Las Vegas to get married; This weekend the couple married again to the cry of “Bennifer” in a mansion in Georgia, United States.

It was a three-day celebration with luxury guests such as Matt DamonRenee Zellweger, George Clooney, Jason Mewes and the director kevin smith.

Everything was themed with white, from the carpet on which the bride and groom walked and even the guests came in that color; according to the medium Page Six, the celebration included live music and a fireworks display.

The wedding menu consisted of Puerto Rican food, the country from which JLo’s family comes, and from american barbecue traditional southern United States.

Although all eyes were on the wedding, with photographers circling the area to catch a glimpse, there were a few guests who decided to miss the party and whose absence did not go unnoticed: Casey Affleck Y Jennifer Garner.

Why didn’t Jennifer Garner go to Ben Affleck’s wedding?

Actress Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of Ben Affleck, was seen at the party, according to Hollywood Life she was on the guest list.

In various interviews, Garner has been happy about the relationship of the father of her children, and has even admitted that the three live in harmony and get along very wellespecially for the sake of their children.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met on the set of the movie Pearl Harbor (2001) and later they were married from 2005 to 2018time in which they had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samwho were seen in great celebration this weekend.

A source close to Hollywood Life said the reason for her absence: “Jennifer Garner is working hard on a project in Texas and will not be attending the wedding celebration, but she has been totally supportive of her children being there and is generally very positive about the whole thing.”

However, TMZ revealed that when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were at their celebration, the actress of If I had 30 was captured in the aisles of a supermarket in South Charleston, West Virginia.

A witness told said outlet that she was shopping with two people who looked like her father and her boyfriend, the businessman John Miller .

Why didn’t Casey Affleck go to his brother’s wedding?

american actor Casey Affleck also did not show up to the wedding organized by his older brother; however, there is still no clear explanation as to why he did not appear.

According to the medium TMZ, the actor of manchester by the sea (2016) was seen in a cafeteria in Los Angeles and first commented to the journalist that “he fell asleep”, at the insistence to confirm if he had said that, but then refused to answer.

Both brothers are known to have a good relationship, but at the moment neither of the Afflecks has commented on the matter.