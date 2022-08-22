Who should stay or go?

ESPN presents the players of the current Cruz Azul squad who have had the best performance and those who have been left to duty with the light blue jersey

Blue Cross suffered an embarrassing defeat 0-7 against America that triggered the departure of the technician Diego Aguirre and his coaching staff, with just ten games played, as well as an imminent wave of changes by the board of directors towards the first team squad, especially with players pointed out by the fans and specialized media.

Green

Jesus Crown

The veteran archer Blue Cross he is the only leader the team currently owns; his career and love for the institution support him to stay in the team, even though his role is not as a starter.

John Escobar

The Paraguayan defender has played as a center back and right back, with good performances in general after 107 Liga MX games with Blue Cross. In addition to the above, the 27-year-old South American has a goal in his boots and has collaborated with eleven goals for the team.

Erik Lyra

Although he is not going through his best moment, the holding midfielder has shown good periods of football with Blue Cross throughout the previous and present tournament. At 22 years old, he has given arguments to be a starter with the team and is one of the outstanding young Mexicans in the tournament.

Carlos Rodriguez

Since his arrival at Blue Cross In the Apertura 2021 he made his way to the starting line-up thanks to the versatility he has on the field, to play as an inside or hitch, as well as the good treatment he gives to the ball to assist his teammates. In 22 duels with the team he has scored three goals, however, he is one of the best assistants the squad has.

Ignatius Rivero

The versatile midfielder has shown himself to be one of the most outstanding players for Cruz Azul since the team arrived for the 2020 Apertura, thanks to the effort he puts out every time he steps onto the pitch, as well as the commanding voice he represents for his teammates . In six tournaments, Rivero has been the undisputed starter with 81 games played and three goals.

Yellow

Ramiro Funes Mori

The experienced Argentine defender barely played his third game with Blue Cross and scored a goal in his debut, however, his performances have been marred by errors that have cost the team goals conceded and he has not shown the leadership in defense that has accompanied his career.

Rodrigo Huesca

The 18-year-old striker has received the confidence of coaches Juan Reynoso and Diego Aguirre to form part of the first team and must take a step forward if he wants to follow in the footsteps of fellow youth player Santiago Giménez and consolidate himself in the institution, or else , go out the back door as is much more common in footballers who generates Blue Cross.

Alonso Escoboza

The lateral veteran only registers 61 minutes with Blue Cross and it is early to assess his performance with the team, however, he has not shown qualities that make him stand out from the rest of the players when he is on the field.

Uriel Antuna

The striker began his stage as a sky blue with good performances, goals and being a different version of the player that Chivas sought out and who was rejected by America, however, with 30 duels with the team and just two goals, he has returned to questionable performances and, in his second tournament as a sky blue, he returns to what he showed as a rojiblanco.

Michael Estrada

The center forward left DC United because he did not count for coach Wayne Rooney since his arrival on the bench and in Blue Cross He has not given arguments to consider it as the solution in attack before the departure of Santiago Giménez, although he has only played 105 minutes since his return to Liga MX.

Red

Sebastian Jurado

Since he took over the title last tournament, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has shown good saves, but also that he is not ready to take over from Jesús Corona, since his performance has been plagued by notable errors that directly impact the scoreboard, due to to the importance of their position on the pitch.

Julio Cesar Dominguez

The player with the most games played for Blue Cross He has been the target of criticism throughout his time with the team, because he has not shown himself to be the leader in the defense that he should have given his extensive career as a sky blue, as well as errors in branding, positioning and that he constantly appears in the ‘photograph’ of the goals that the team receives, beyond the fact that he is a central defender.

louis abram

Despite Blue Cross It is a team with a fragile defense, the Peruvian defender has not managed to get a place in the starting eleven after two tournaments and in the games that he appears he does not make much difference or stands out from his teammates, enough to occupy a place of Not Formed in Mexico within a team called ‘great’ of Mexican soccer.

Joaquin Martinez

With indisputable claw and heart on the pitch, at 35 years old, the winger occupies a place on the first team bench that a youth squad with projection could take advantage of, because it is not usual to replace him. So far in the tournament, he has barely played 192 minutes spread over four duels.

Angel Romero

with the head between Blue Cross and Boca Juniors, the Paraguayan has shown that the ’10’ of the ‘Machine’ is a slab that his back cannot bear because, in 25 appearances with the team, he has barely recorded two goals and his performance has decreased in recent duels.

Christian Tabo

The Uruguayan arrived last tournament at Blue Cross, has not made his way to ownership with the team and does not show any difference on the field when he enters as a replacement. in 20 games with Cruz Azul he barely has two goals.

rafael baca

The 32-year-old midfielder has been another target of criticism during recent tournaments due to the decline that his performance on the pitch has suffered, with constant poor passes, lost balls and poor coverage that allow the opponent in turn to win the battle in the second. third of the field.

Charles Rotondi

Despite the good defensive sacrifice that he constantly makes, as reinforcement in the front of the team he has been gray, with passes that usually do not find a recipient, poor clear shots and a -controversial- expulsion that put his teammates in trouble and resulted in a defeat against to the Atlas.

Gonzalo Carneiro

In five games with Blue Crossthe Uruguayan has not had an outstanding moment with the team and does not provide arguments to consider him as a benchmark in attack, with no goals scored so far.

Ivan Morales

The Paraguayan striker arrived at Blue Cross last tournament and it is usual to see him on the bench, but he has not contributed anything relevant to the team after 19 games, eight of them as a starter, and just one goal.