who is Michele Martignoni, champion of MMA – Corriere dell’Umbria





New love for Asia Argento. The actress and director found her smile in the arms of Michele Martignoni, martial arts champion (MMA). Just the daughter of her art – her father is Dario Argento – has posted some photos on Instagram in which she appears radiant at the sea.





She was forty-six, he was twenty-six (therefore twenty of difference), the two appear to be close-knit. So the actress chose to “formalize“her new love by posting on social networks the photos of the new love and the background song Your kiss is like a rock. The stories published by the actress and director were promptly shared by the sportsman. Argento, after the tragic death of the American cook and writer Anthony Boyrdain, her great love, who committed suicide, had had a flirtation with the king of paparazzi, Fabrizio Corona. She previously had relationships – or flirtations in some cases – with Morgan, Vincent Gallo, Vin Diesel, Fu’ad Aït Aattou, Michele Civetta (marriage) and Max Gazzè.





But who is Michele Martignoni? Romano, 26, is one of the stars of MMA, mixed martial arts in which all techniques are allowed (karate, muay thai, brazilian jiu jitsu, judo, wrestling, grappling, boxing, kickboxing). Thanks to his numerous victories in the ring he was given the nickname of The Italian Thunderliterally The Italian thunder.



