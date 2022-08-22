When does ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere on Cinépolis Klic and other streaming platforms? – Movie News

After its re-release in theaters in Mexico, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is ready to land at full speed at Cinépolis Klic and other streaming platforms, but when will it be available?

After its notable success at the international box office and its re-release in theaters in Mexico, Top Gun: Maverick is ready to reach Cinépolis Klic and other platforms streaming. This will allow you to enjoy the return of Tom Cruise, Miles Teller Y Jennifer Connelly from the comfort of your home.

Through a statement, Paramount Pictures revealed that starting August 23 you can buy it through Amazon Prime Video, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV, Claro Video and Google Play. And not only that, it’s also been confirmed that you’ll be able to enjoy 110 minutes of bonus footage featuring aerial entertainment from the cast including Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Glen Powell.





If your thing is digital income, It was also confirmed that from September 13 you will be able to get Top Gun: Maverick for a few days through the Amazon Prime Video store, Cinépolis Klic, Apple TV, Google Play, Claro Video, Total Play and Izzi.

And this will not be all, unpublished material from Tom Cruise telling firsthand how his love of aviation was born, he even pilots his own plane as he reveals it! Yes, something that only the protagonist of Top Gun: Passion and Glorycould do.

We recommend that from now on set aside next August 23 as the day on which Top Gun: Maverickthe most successful film of Tom Cruiseis available to view from the comfort of your home.