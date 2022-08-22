When does Brian Rodríguez arrive at America? Uncover the date of arrival

It seems a fact and a matter of time before the America make the hiring official brian rodriguez, from Los Angeles FC. After several days of negotiation, it is a question of a reinforcement arriving at the American team that allows the 22-year-old Uruguayan to leave.

Cristian Tello, Barcelona youth squad and former Real Betis player, will be the footballer who takes Brian’s place at LAFC, but apparently the Los Angeles board will not immediately let the Uruguayan go, since they were not happy with the statements that he toasted to press his way out.

The agreement between the Eagles and the player has existed for days, only a few final details need to be finalized with the Los Angeles club. Given this, social networks have already made known the possible date on which the South American attacker would arrive and then we tell you.

When does Brian Rodríguez travel to Mexico City to sign with América?

According to information from the journalist César Luis Merlo, Brian Rodríguez could travel to our country in the middle of the week coming to carry out the corresponding medical exams and later signs his contract that will bind him to the Eagles until 2025, according to rumors.

If so, the Uruguayan could be considered until Date 12, when Fernando Ortíz’s team faces Tigres in Liga MX. In addition, he will have to earn a place after the great level of Henry Martín, Alejandro Zendejas and Jonathan Rodríguez.

