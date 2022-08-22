When can we watch the Marvel movie for free and streaming?

Disney did not want to wait any longer to announce the release date from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on Disney+. will be the next September 8th when the Marvel movie is available for streaming at no additional cost to subscribers of said platform.

The chosen day is not a coincidence, since it will be then when Disney+ Day is celebrated and the film starring Chris Hemsworth is emerging as one of the star titles of September 8. Also, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also be available in IMAX formatwhich will mean a 26% gain in image compared to the version seen in other cinemas.

Disney itself wanted to highlight even more the imminent streaming arrival of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with the launch of a new and very colorful poster from the film directed by Taika Waititi which includes its premiere date on Disney+.





In this way, the tour in theaters of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ can be almost finished, so it will not be able to overcome ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, the highest-grossing film of the God of Thunder with worldwide revenues of 850 million Dollars. The one that concerns us now currently accumulates 737 million.

In addition, from Disney + they have confirmed that that same day it will also be available on the platform ‘The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder’.