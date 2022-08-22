WhatsApp will say goodbye to the profile picture; these will be the changes

In 2022, WhatsApp registered more than two billion users in the world.

Facebook is the first most used instant messaging app in the world.

Brazil, Argentina and India are the three countries that are in the lead in terms of WhatsApp penetration.

With the increasingly digitized world in which we live, it is normal that there are different applications or platforms to communicate using technology. One of this application is WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging platform in the world, that is why it constantly keeps updating its interface, as an example, recently it was announced that in its next update it plans to remove the profile picture of users. users.

The market for instant messaging platforms is very broad, but the platform, which belongs to Meta, It has more than two billion users who use the service at least once a month, as reported on its blog.

That is why these data position it in the second most used interpersonal digital communication channel, after the number one position occupied by the social network Facebook, which has 2,498 million monthly users, according to its annual report.

WhatsApp will release new updates

The Meta platform is constantly releasing updates, with the sole objective of pleasing its users. Now, he decided to bet on a new feature that will allow you to replace the traditional profile picture with an avatar.

According to the specialized site WABetaInfo, the application will add a new function to its long list of tools, such as customizing an avatar to use as a profile picture.

According to the version of the website, this update is currently under development. However, some of the features it will have have already been revealed, such as that it will be called ‘avatar profile picture’ and will be available in the settings section.

Likewise, the specialized WhatsApp news site mentions that when it is available, users will be able to use the tool as a mask while making video calls through the application and also as stickers to share in chats.

Another of the options that this update will bring will be that the traditional profile picture can be replaced, becoming a new entertainment tool for Meta users, since a default avatar will not have to be used, but each user will be able to customize it according to your preferences.

So far it is only known that the option will be available in WhatsApp beta for, Android, iOS and Desktop, although the feature is still under development and it is unknown when it will be available to users.

It is worth mentioning that the implementation of personalized avatars is an option that large social networks have, such as Snapchat, Instagram or Facebook.

Social networks are constantly changing, which is why at the beginning of the month Facebook announced its new redesign in its application for iOS and Android, which will allow you to filter posts in a new tab.

In that sense, it is increasingly common to see this type of news, taking into account the rise of social networks or digital communities around the world today.

