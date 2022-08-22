What we know about the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Wedding bells are ringing, again, for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot in a formal ceremony in Georgia the weekend after a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

In July, the celebrity power couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, three months after getting engaged for the second time. On Saturday, Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, made their union unofficial at a private event attended by their friends and family.

The “Gone Girl” actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer were previously engaged in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement and going their separate ways. However, last spring the former flames rekindled their Bennifer 2.0 romance.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter shortly after marrying Affleck in Las Vegas last month.

“Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it is worth waiting for.”

Here’s everything we know about Bennifer’s nuptials, Part 2.

Where did the wedding take place?

The couple’s second wedding took place at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where they reportedly planned to tie the knot after first getting engaged in 2002.

According to People magazine, the “Tender Bar” star’s southern home is an 87-acre compound outside of Savannah, which was decorated Saturday with a canopy, white chairs, dining tables and a white piano surrounded by foliage. dense and elegant white flower arrangements. The wedding party also posed for photos on a nearby pier along the riverbank.

Who was present?

Among the wedding guests, dressed all in white, was Affleck’s longtime friend and creative partner, Matt Damon, with his wife Luciana Barroso. Also in attendance were filmmaker Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith; actor Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto; and actress Pia Miller and her husband, Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, according to People.

Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10) — and Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — Emme and Max (both 14) — were also included in the list. ceremony.

Notably absent from the festivities was Affleck’s brother, Casey, who said in a video obtained by the New York Post that he had “other things” to attend to.

What were they wearing?

According to People, Affleck donned a black and white tuxedo, while Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren-designed wedding dress.

Paparazzi photos from the heavily guarded ceremony show the “Hustlers” star walking down the white aisle in a ruffled white gown with a long train and an even longer veil.

Who officiated the ceremony?

The event was officiated by influential podcast host and life coach Jay Shetty, People reports. According to Page Six, the wedding was organized by luxury event planner Colin Cowie.

Where to go?

After their Las Vegas wedding, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in Paris, where they celebrated the “On the Floor” singer’s birthday with a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower.

Last week, a source told People that the lovebirds hadn’t yet planned an “additional honeymoon, but Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

