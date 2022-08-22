What to watch today on TV? Monday, August 22, 2022 | TV

16.05 / TCM

‘Fort Apache’

USA, 1948 (125 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: Henry Fonda, John Wayne, Shirley Temple, Ward Bond.

John Ford never recognized him, but after the protagonist of Fort Apache (an admirable Henry Fonda) hides the figure of General Custer, often glorified on screen and here portrayed as a ruthless soldier obsessed with the extermination of the Indians. Ford draws him with an accurate gaze, takes advantage of the actor’s magnetism (and turns his image upside down, only two years after extolling it in the equally memorable passion of the strong) and draws a sharp critique of the functioning of the Army, on other occasions praised by the filmmaker himself.

17.50 / Movistar Classics

‘The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes’

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes. USA, 1970 (120 minutes). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Robert Stephens, Colin Blakely, Irene Handl.

Billy Wilder surprised in his day by directing his gaze towards a figure of legend. Under his eyes, the detective created by Conan Doyle becomes a shady character, a disillusioned, cynical, misogynistic and obsessive man. And Wilder plunges into an abrasive black comedy, as well as offering another acid portrait of the complexity of human relationships. A masterpiece that was a critical and commercial failure, but that remains as one of the most daring and innovative works of an incomparable filmmaker.

18.40 / AMC

‘Operation Reindeer’

Reindeer Games. USA, 2000 (95 minutes). Director: John Frankenheimer. Cast: Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron.

After the shocking Ronin, the great John Frankenheimer delivered, at his 70 years, another film lesson. Operation Reindeer it’s a thriller as intense as it is gloomy, it despises the accumulation of special effects to stock up on narrative tension and delve into the impulses of dark and ambiguous characters, embarked on a casino robbery mined with betrayals.

21.15 / DARK

‘The orphanage’

Spain, 2006 (100 minutes). Director: Juan Antonio Bayona. Cast: Belén Rueda, Geraldine Chaplin, Fernando Cayo.

The Spanish film that swept the box office in 2007 was the work of a newcomer, Juan Antonio Bayona, a filmmaker who flaunted his narrative craft and visual imagination. The orphanage plays with elements already known in the terrifying genre, although the director’s personal look makes them seem new in many sequences. And it is that, although the development of the story does not bring too many surprises and several of its tricks are easily glimpsed, the dark and tense story in which a family will be attacked by the ghosts of the past, who still dwell in an old hospice, gigantic thanks to Bayona’s ability to dose the elements of suspense, maintain tension and play the terrifying cards of the film with great skill.

22.05 / The 2

‘With him came the scandal’

Home from the Hill. USA, 1960 (150 minutes). Director: Vincente Minnelli. Cast: Robert Mitchum, Eleanor Parker, George Peppard, George Hamilton, Everett Sloane.

A wild melodrama with a southern atmosphere in which two brothers are torn between ambition, love and the suffocating weight of a possessive and cruel father. The great Minnelli exploits a torn staging and the actors make his characters beat, marked by bitterness. An example of a cinema that has already disappeared, that understood the art of telling stories as much more than a cheap succession of hits.

22.20 / Paramount Channel

‘The green Mile’

The Green Mile. USA, 1999 (180 minutes). Director: Frank Darabont. Cast: Tom Hanks, David Morse, Michael Clarke Duncan.

Prison cinema, a classic genre in Hollywood, was dying in the nineties until the memorable Life imprisonment, that revealed Frank Darabont as a filmmaker with classic aromas and a devastating pulse. Darabont would return to the genre with this luminous jewel, an exciting drama that includes unusual touches of fantasy. The green Mile squeezes out a text by Stephen King to investigate the guilt complex and power relations and finally explodes as a vehement plea against the death penalty

22.30 / DMAX

An inquiry into the enigmas of Egypt

One of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Nick Brundle Photography (Getty Images)

Thousands of years later, Ancient Egypt is still surrounded by unknowns. the documentary series Riddles of Egypt In this installment, she turns to the figure of the most powerful woman in Egyptian history, Cleopatra. According to legend, the pharaoh’s political mind and her power of seduction were an explosive combination for this ancient. Experts will also uncover a find in the ancient city of Avaris and investigate the authenticity of the bust of Nefertiti.

22.45 / Four

‘Travellers Four’ flies to the Middle East

reporters from Travelers Four They head to the Middle East to enter Israel, the country that houses the ancient walled city of Jerusalem, spiritual axis and sacred place for the three monotheistic religions: Islam, Judaism and Christianity. In addition, among other emblematic places, they will visit the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre, the Wailing Wall and the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, after cross the West Bank border crossing. On the other hand, a tour of the streets of Tel-Aviv will not be missing.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Another appointment with the series ‘Brothers’

the turkish series Brothers puts his characters in new trouble in tonight’s installment. The police arrest Ömer for assaulting Tolga while, for his part, Sengul listens to a conversation between Kadir and Orhan, and learns that Ömer is Suzan’s son. Sengül is determined to do a DNA test on her nephew to prove it. Meanwhile, when Doruk and Asiye start dating, Harika gets jealous and steals exam questions from the teacher’s office to put them in Asiye’s backpack.

23.55 / The 1

’15 minutes’

Fifteen Minutes. USA, 2001 (116 minutes). Director: John Herzfeld. Cast: Robert de Niro, Edward Burns, Kelsey Grammer.

Two assassins seek the minutes of fame espoused by Andy Warhol. They kill to get on television. Under an action plot, 15 minutes hides a reflection, tenuous, yes, on the role of the media and on a consumerist and sick society.

