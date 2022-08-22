What is the relationship between Cyclize, Koraidon, and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? This theory would explain

After knowing the recent news, now we get more details and recently confirmed news for the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. The second trailer that The Pokémon Company shared confirmed that the game will launch on November 18th of 2022 and has shown new Pokémon that we detail here and also new characters. Apart from this, a Dual Edition has been confirmed that includes both versions (Scarlet and Purple) + a steelbook. Later, the third trailer also gave us new details about more Pokémon, the Teracrystallization mechanic, and much more.

The information in this case is related to cyclize, the new Pokémon shown in today’s trailer. Many fans have noticed that resembles the legendaries of Paldea, but we don’t know what relationship they have exactly. This information is not among the confirmed data about the Pokémon.

A theory has liked the fans: the color green Cyclize’s is right in the middle of the light spectrum, between Koraidon, infrared or scarlet, and Miraidon, ultraviolet. This would suggest that it would be a form of the present, in the middle of the past (Koraidon) and the future (Miraidon).

Here you can see it:

#PokemonScarletViolet Cool little detail I haven’t seen many people mention regarding Koraidon, Cyclizard and Miraidon. Its pretty clear its meant to be a midway point for the two legendaries, but its Green as that’s the midway point of the light spectrum pic.twitter.com/ltZqgY7rqS — AquaticPanic (@AquaPani) August 21, 2022

What do you think? Remember that these games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, with Spain being the region in which it is inspired. You have our full coverage of its premiere here.

