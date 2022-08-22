What happened to the life of Orlando Bloom, Legolas actor in the Lord of the Rings | nnda-nnlt | SHOWS

He made the most important -or brilliant- performances of his career with his role in the saga of “The Lord of the Rings”. Orlando Bloom, the popular Legolas in the trilogy of stories based on JRR Tolkien’s books, has once again become a trend on social networks in recent days due to alleged infidelity. For this reason, we will remind you what has happened to his life lately.

The actor, a native of Canterbury, England, He began his career in front of the screens in 1994, with the series “Casuality”, where he had a brief participation as an extra. In 1997 she got the chance to work in the British film “Wilde”.

However, the great opportunity for Orlando Bloom appeared in the early 2000s, when he was part of “The Lord of the Rings: the two towers”. His interpretation as the remembered Legolas allowed him to have the exposure and fame he had been looking for. .

In “The Lord of the Rings” (Photo: Warner Bros)

THE MOST IMPORTANT FILMS OF ORLANDO BLOOM

His performance in the trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings” (2001 – 2003) marked him out as an actor made for fantastic adventure films. Thus, in 2003, he had the chance to act in a new saga that generated followerswhich to this day are present.

The artist gave life to Will Turner in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the saga that stars Johnny Deep and that has had five installments -the most recent in 2017- . Bloom managed to participate in four of the five films and ended up being one of the most liked actors by the public.

After that, his most important role was to participate in the saga of “The Hobbit”, a plot that follows “The Lord of the Rings” and where he once again played Legolas. However, after these performances, Bloom has not resonated in the industry, at least because of his work.

In “Pirates of the Caribbean” (Photo: Walt Disney)

THE LOVE STORY WITH KATY PERRY AND HER ALLEGED INFIDELITY

Since mid-2016, Bloom began a relationship with the American singer Katy Perry, who he got engaged to in 2019 but hasn’t officially married yet. The couple have a little girl named Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in August 2020.

Perry and Bloom have been together for 6 years (Photo: AFP)

In recent days, Bloom has once again become a trend on social networks following rumors that relate him to Kim Kardashian and an “affair”. Thus, some media in his country began to speculate on the possibility of this marital crisis and his adventure with the Socialite .

The reason? Both were seen last Thursday, August 18 at an event -“818 Tequila” in Beverly Hills- conversing very confidently and it was even observed that the actor ended up holding the celebrity’s hand.

Kardashian very confident with Bloom (Photo: @obloombrasil / Twitter)

They shared a moment at a public event in Beverly Hills (Photo: @obloombrasil / Twitter)

It is worth specifying that Perry and Bloom had already separated a few months in 2017, but after they returned they began to work on their relationship through couples therapy. We will have to wait to see if, in fact, these rumors that flood the networks come true or not.