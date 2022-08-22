What do Maluma and Kendall Jenner have in common?

Maluma with mezcal and Kendall Jenner with tequila (Instagram:@maluma/@kendalljenner)

As well as Kendall Jennerthe successful Colombian singer, Malumadecided to take out your own brand of mezcal and has been promoting it in Mexico, because through his Instagram account he showed off said drink.

“This week will be magical and we are going to celebrate a lot. As we say in Contraluz, until we see the light,” she said. A few hours ago, the interpreter of Hawaii shared a series of photos in Oaxaca promoting the artisanal mezcal produced in Mexico, called Backlighting.

At the presentation event, the co-owner of the mezcal brand assured that the name Backlightingalluded to who was behind the scenes, that is, that dreamer who gets up every day to bring his family forward.

“I want to take this opportunity to infinitely thank God, the universe, my family, my work team, both from the management to my partners who blindly believed from the beginning and have put their hands on the fire for this project. In general, to everyone, for helping me materialize this dream, which we had been working on for a while and now seeing it come true and precisely for sale. makes me want to cry a little“, wrote.

He also said that he had wanted to use his power as an artist not only to sing, but to function in the business world and create jobs.

“My vision has always been use my musical career as a bridge to grow as an entrepreneur, diversify my ideas, generate employmentfulfill dreams and not precisely mine, which automatically become their own”, he added.

Finally, Maluma thanked his followers for supporting him and said that he hoped they would accompany him until the end: “Lastly, I would like to thank my fans, you make me believe in me in times of great doubt and I promise not to let you down.”

Maluma, Colombian urban singer (Photo: Instagram @maluma)

The mezcal has begun to be distributed in Mexico and it is rumored that it will soon be sold in Europe as well. The singer had already presented his drink in New York a week ago, being the second time that he has a project related to alcohol.

It is a reality that Maluma has joined the list of celebrities who created Mexican beverage brands, such is the case of Kendall Jenner, who brought out her own brand of tequila and was even accused of cultural appropriation in social networks.

818’s tequila is your brand name, which was created by her in a process of some years. “For almost 4 years, I have been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” she noted.

The brand has three different tequila moles: rested, aged and white and has won some awards such as World Tequila Awards in the category of best reposados ​​of 2020, as well as the bronze award in the category of aged wines.

Kendall Jenner has her own brand of tequila (Photo © 2022 Backgrid/The Grosby Group)



Recently, her tequila turned two years old and the model decided to celebrate it last Thursday, August 18, in the company of Justin and HaileyBieber, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

As part of the celebration, the guests tasted the tequila and also received a kit from the 818 by Kendall, since Hailey Bieber shared her friend’s gift in her Instagram stories.

The young model has been heavily criticized in networks, because when she launched it, she received many comments in which they were in total disagreement with her brand of tequila, due to “cultural appropriation”.

Many have invited the audience to consume the local tequila produced by Mexican families and companies, since in addition to being cheaper, it contributes to the development of the local economy.

As for Maluma, users on Twitter comment that what the singer is doing is also about cultural appropriation and that it should not be allowed for any reason.

“Maluma has a brand of mezcal produced in Oaxaca, Ivett Murat a line of textile designs from the Indigenous Peoples of Oaxaca. This state is a territory of extractivism and colonization”; “What the hell with Maluma and his mezcal. Cultural appropriation and Oaxacan identity theft from Mexico, enough is enough”, are some of the comments left by Internet users.

Various brands and artists have been accused of cultural appropriation (Photos: Fb/Yucachulas shein.com)

Cultural appropriation is the use of cultural elements that are not part of the culture of those who use them.. It is known as a bad practice, since it is considered a violation of intellectual property rights against the culture of origin.

