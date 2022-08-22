What critics say about the new Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

A few months ago the first advance of don’t look upan Adam McKay film produced by Netflix. At that time a huge expectation was generated around that production in view of the fact that it had in its cast actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.

However, apparently that constellation of stars was not enough to convince the specialized press, which has mostly described this film as a rather poor work. Apparently, what journalists liked least was his script, which according to them lacks cunning and wastes a unique opportunity to speak about the possible end of humanity. Until now, the approval rating for this title on Rotten Tomatoes is just 55%.

The Hollywood Reporter destroyed it in its criticism by defining it as “an insufferably smug, star-studded, cynical satire that purports to comment on the lack of political and media attention to the climate crisis, but actually only trivializes it”. In that same sense, IndieWire agreed that his script is quite banal and pointed out that “it is not smart enough to be a wake-up call or shocking enough to scare people.”

Don’t Look Up (2021). Photo: Netflix.

Similarly, The Guardian has no mercy with this film and describes it as “a sketch of saturday night Live 145 minutes without the brilliant comedy of Successiona series that McKay co-produces, nor the gravitas the subject might otherwise require.”

Regarding the positive aspects highlighted by some media, we found that The New York Post Celebrates DiCaprio and Lawrence’s Hilarious Performances. However, it seems that those good performances do not end up saving don’t look up of being a completely expendable film for lovers of good cinema.