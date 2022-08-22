What clothes are a good buy for fall?

A few weeks ago we anticipated the fashion trends that we will see this fall, which stand out for the mixture of textures, the pants oversizedthe female-male binomial, the shoulder pads and the rock touch, preppy or biker -hence the influence of Rosalía-, among others. And in terms of colors, the reign of black, deep blue and pink is anticipated.

Starting from this base, we bring you a selection of garments that cannot be missing in your wardrobe to welcome the new course. From tall boots and biker jackets to the everyday versatility of cargo pants.

CARGO PANTS

aesthetics dosmilera recovered this year will extend beyond the fall and we will most likely continue in it until the spring of 2023. For this reason, high-waisted cargo pants – also in their version jeans– will continue in our wardrobe, and the truth is that it is a very versatile and comfortable garment for both the office and going out.

BIKER JACKET

The biker and futuristic influence of Rosalia will be in the streets and that is why your great ally will be a jacket with a sporty touch, even with a stylish biker, for your day-to-day or your more informal outings. And next to it, a whole universe of accessories such as gloves or stylish glasses retro futuristic. It is also applicable to aviator jackets or bomberperhaps by the return of Top Gun.

WADERS

We are seeing them in many of the fashion proposals for the 2022-2023 autumn-winter season. It is another footwear recovered from the aesthetics of the nineties -which popularized Julia Roberts in beautiful woman and that we have most recently seen all the kardashian-, which prints character and a strong personality to those who wear them. We will see them very high, well above the knee and with a commitment to volume.

THE CORSET

We are already beginning to see the corset, a garment that a decade ago was left in the back of our closet before disappearing completely. But now that showing off curves is more fashionable than ever, the hourglass silhouette has made the corset come back with a bang, also to be worn outside, over a top, shirt or dress. Get one for a special night.

LEATHER GARMENTS

Leather was one of the stars of last season and it doesn’t look like it’s going to go away this fall. Get some leather pants, boots or a jacket and better in black, one of the star colors of the season.

PREPPY STYLE SKIRT AND SWEATER

The style skirts preppy -As the tweed– they always reappear in autumn, but the truth is that this look based on slatted skirts -which we have already seen this summer- and argyle sweaters will be a pure trend in September.

TOTAL KNIT LOOKS

There is no autumn without the reign of knitwear, since this fabric manages to adapt to the trends of each moment. For September, get a total look knitwear that combines a top and pants, or a sweater and a long skirt. And if you dare with a stylish cut cut outit will be perfect.

OVERSIZED JACKET

Both in jacket version and blazer, bulky mid-season garments continue to lead the season. Remember that their grace is in the contrast: combine them with lingerie tops, shirts or more fitted t-shirts inside.

LONG SKIRTS

Another classic that returns. The long skirt is perfect for autumn, because it is not only warm but also comfortable and, combined with high boots that are also a trend, will stylize our figure and evoke the seventies style, which is also a trend.

SEQUINS AND METALLIC

Get yourself a sequin top, a mini skirt or a blazer for your dinners and nights out, because sequins have already begun to spread beyond the dance floors. The same goes for metallic dresses, perfect under a jacket. oversized. We have seen it this summer and we will continue to see it in the outfits more urbanites in autumn.