What are they and how can they condition our digital habits?

If there are two words that have entered our vocabulary strongly in recent months, those are “metaverse” and “NFT”. These are two words that converge in practice, as NFTs are integrated into interactions with the metaverse. Or at least with “some” metaverses. We say “some” because, at the moment, there is no unified current in the direction of creating a single metaverse. Quite the opposite: it seems that each company wants to jump on the metaverse bandwagon individually.

The phenomenon of the metaverse exploded when Facebook announced that it was changing its name to “Meta”, alluding precisely to the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg himself has been the host of a complete video in which he explains the reasons why Facebook has become Meta.

In the video, Mark explains that “teleporting” will be like clicking a hyperlink on the Internet, drawing a certain parallel between what the Internet is and what the metaverse purports to be. He even talks about how much of the concepts around which the metaverse revolves, such as “presence” or teleportation, will be commonplace in just four or five years.

The reality is that this name change from “Facebook” to “Meta” has made the tech industry run after Meta, trying to integrate the Metaverse idea into their business models and their devices and products.

The truth is that the idea of ​​creating a virtual world that mimics the real world, but without the limitations imposed by the physical world, is not new. Already with Second Life there was an attempt to standardize the metaverse. Much the same thing happened with PlayStation Home in the days of the PlayStation 3. Home was a virtual world where PlayStation users could interact with other users and content in a virtual way.

The fundamental concepts remain, such as Avatar (our virtual representation in the metaverse), or teleportation to different places or activities within the metaverse. In any case, in this current metaverse, other elements appear, such as the NFTs that we will talk about later. Suffice to say, NFTs are a good tool for exchanging services or goods between users of the metaverse. Currently, NFTs play an important role in the art world, with virtual “galleries” such as Cryptovoxels, where NFTs have become the “currency” for exchanging artistic works and certificates of authenticity at the same time.

More recent in the world of the metaverse is Decentraland, created in 2020. It is a virtual interaction platform where we find the integration of digital wallets and NFTs to carry out transactions in its marketplace. In fact, in Decentraland we can even find Raves, as we see in this tweet. The experience is far from perfect, but it tries.

The little “problem” is that the ideas are still far ahead of the technological possibilities. If you’ve seen “Ready Player One,” Steven Spielberg’s 2018 movie revolving around a global metaverse called “Oasis,” any resemblance of the current metaverse to that “Oasis” is purely coincidental. Keep in mind that the action of the film takes place in the year 2045, so there are 23 years of technological advances left to make it a reality.

Photo from the movie Ready Player One

What is clear is that the global metaverse described in that movie, or the one described by Mark in his video about Meta, is far beyond current technological possibilities. We spoke with a film digital effects specialist, Darío Siero, and he confirmed that a metaverse like Ready Player One’s is impossible to render in real time now, and will be for many years to come.

The latest news about digital effects in cinema even speak of a drop in rendering quality, due to factors such as the high demand for digital processing or cost reduction. So, just to start talking about rendering the metaverse in real time. Not to mention that, in a theatrical film, it takes many hours of work for each second of digital action, and entire data centers to do that processing.

Photo of Google data centers

NFTs, a lot of hype but a lot of chicha too

The other trend that we talk about in this article is that of NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens. In this case, there is also a lot of “hype” (smoke), but under that layer of smoke there is a much more robust and mature technology that is that of the block chains or “blockchain”.

NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens are based on Blockchain technology, like cryptocurrencies, but they are not cryptocurrencies. In essence, NFTs operate on top of blockchains like Ethereum (especially Ethereum) through so-called Smart Contracts. Basically, Smart Contracts are code that is executed against the blockchain so that a connection is established between what you want to integrate into the blockchain and the blockchain.

Once the Smart Contract is complete, there is no longer any way to interfere with that operation. That is why NFTs are valid as certifiers of authenticity of a work of art, validity of a ticket to an event or as instruments to use within games in their marketplaces. Players have in the NFTs the tool to certify that they own an item, a piece of territory or any other element of the game. The exchanges have a cost, which is usually given in Ethereums, but an NFT is not a cryptocurrency.

Photo: Video on how to create NFTs with Smart Contracts

There is a lot of “smoke” about NFTs, but more than about the technology itself, about its applications, especially in the world of art, where we find movements that do not always fit the logic, in the form of millionaire transactions for NFTs associated with pieces such as Beeple, Everydays: The First 5000 Days, which sold for $69.3 million.

Now we can find NFTs even in the technology market. ASRock, without going any further, has proposals associated with NFTs. Whether or not this use of NFTs is consolidated beyond being an “exoticism”, is something that we will have to see as time goes by.

We will see in more detail aspects related to the Metaverse and NFTs in the following pages.