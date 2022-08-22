Weekend of goals in Mexico and the world

This weekend the courts of Mexico and the world were filled with goals with goals from some of the most important teams on the planet.

were the Chivas those that began with the feast of goals, by beating 0-4 Necaxa in the victory stadiumwith doublet included Angel Zaldivar The last friday.

Saturday, America delivered one of the most scandalous goals in the world and the biggest against Blue Cross in his history by beating Machine 7-0, with seven different scorers: Richard Sanchez, jonathan rodriguez, Diego Valdes, Henry Martin, Alvaro Fidalgo, Federico Vinas Y savior kings on the field of Aztec stadium.

In MX Leaguethe goal fair closed it Saintsby surpassing the University Olympic Stadium by 1-5 to about Cougars who have conceded 17 goals in their last four games with Daniel Alves included.

In the international arena, all the big goals fell on a Sunday; first with a Napleswith Hirving Lozano as a starter, he took advantage of the newly promoted Monza to beat him 4-0. While another Mexican, like Diego Lainez also had minutes on the pitch during the victory of the Sporting Braga 5-0 against him Maritime.

The Bayern Munich emulated the Americaand also beat 7-0 Bochum with a double of Sadio Mane on the third day of the Bundesliga.

Lastly, the Paris Saint Germainplagued by its great figures, had no mercy on the Lille and scored a resounding 7-1 victory with a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappedoublet of Neymar and a goal from Leo Messi.

