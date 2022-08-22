Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cost about 400 thousand dollars – Lights of the Century

This weekend, the couple threw the house out the window and celebrated their union in style with a wedding in Savannah, Georgia

MEXICO CITY.- After rekindling their romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes, I do” in mid-July at a discreet ceremony in Las Vegas that, according to some media, cost just $75.

This weekend, the couple threw the house out the window and celebrated their union in Savannah, Georgia, on the farm that the actor owns, in an event that according to the Daily Mail cost at least 400 thousand dollars.

Celebrities including Matt Damon, George Clooney, Jane Fonda, Renee Zellweger and Jimmy Kimmel attended.

The three-day celebration closed yesterday with a picnic-style barbecue; On Friday there was a rehearsal dinner and on Saturday the ceremony.

It is presumed that the couple exclusively traded the images of their wedding with a magazine, but certain media yesterday published paparazzi photos that allowed them to observe certain details of the link.

On Saturday, Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long train and veil, while Affleck wore a crisp black and white tuxedo.

Following the dress code, Emme and Max, the twins that the interpreter had with Marc Anthony, as well as Seraphina and Samuel, product of the relationship of the director of Argo with Jennifer Garner, chose to wear elegant white suits.

While Violet, also Affleck’s daughter, stood out with a tulle dress and a neckline.

Those who missed the party, whose theme was old Hollywood, were Affleck’s ex-wife, with whom he has an excellent relationship, and actor Casey Affleck, his younger brother.

The actress was caught this weekend shopping in a supermarket in Texas, where she is recording a movie, while the protagonist of Manchester By the Sea was seen in a Los Angeles cafeteria.

