We played the first half hour of Saints Row

Santo Ileso is the new fictional city chosen for the long-awaited reboot of Saints Row, the well-known open-world action saga where doses of both humor and crime are never lacking.

In this new installment, with a important and improved part in the customization of our character and vehicle, we are part of a group of young people without money who opt for the criminal business to be able to get out of precariousness. According to its developers, the customization options are its “most powerful set of tools to date and it’s the best of its kind.”

This new character creation and customization option not only allows us to create our Boss to the smallest detail and without gender barriers, but also, thanks to the Boss Factory feature, we can share our character and download that of other users on the official website.

Saints Row: The most hooligan saga returns

Of course, this sandbox, as we are used to, is not lacking in vehicle races, shooting missions and the most thuggish lines of dialogue. The criminal gangs also have their weight throughout history: Los Panteros, Los Ídolos and Marshall Defense Technologies are the main ones that we will have to face for control of the city, not without many explosions involved.

In Mundo Deportivo we have been able to access the game before its premiere, and with it we bring you a gameplay below with the first half hour of the game. Among other important features, Saints Row stands out for its cooperative aspect with which we can experience the entire adventure of the game accompanied by a friend at all times, a wide variety of fully customizable weapons and the largest map created for the saga to date.

Saints Row goes on sale on August 23, 2022 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and on the Epic Games Store for PC.

