voice actor starring in The Talent of Mr. Crocodile

For the ideal film for the family, a name that unites young and old was chosen as the latest winner of Friends. From 27 October to the cinema.

Luigi Strangissinger and multi-instrumentalist winner of the last edition of Amici, was chosen as the Italian voice protagonist of the film The Talent of Mr. Crocodile. The film, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, stars Javier Bardem. In cinemas from October 27 for Sony Pictures, distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia. The film also contains some original songs performed and performed by Shawn Mendes. The songs are chosen and composed by the authors of The Greatest Showman: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

The plot

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) move to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must team up with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to prove to the world that one can find a family even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.

The full cast

Luigi Strangis will interpret the Italian songs of the crocodile Lyle in this new live-action family film The Talent of Mr. Crocodile from October 27 in Italian cinemas. The film is based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series. Mr. Crocodile’s Talent stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman. There is great anticipation for this ideal film for all families. Betting on a name that unites big and small like the latest Friends winner looks like a winning move.