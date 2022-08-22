Victoria and David Beckham’s endless summer continues in Miami (always without Brooklyn)

They spent the month of July on a yacht that sailed the Mediterraneanin the company of friends who came and went (she also passed Gigi Hadid), but the holidays of David And Victoria Beckham for this summer 2022 they are not finished yet. And so, since the son Romeodue to training with his team, he had not been able to follow his parents and siblings in their rounds between Italy And French Rivieramum and dad Beckham, with the “little ones” Cruz And Harper of course in tow, they went to You love me to find the second child. And in August they continued holidays on the other side of the Atlantic.

The lodging here is 28 meter family yacht Sevenwhich takes its name from David Beckham’s jersey number (and which is also the middle name of their little girl), from which the most solid couple of the showbiz sent hello to his Instagram followers with a relaxed selfieposted on the designer’s profile.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“Have a nice Sunday! You kiss”Victoria wrote laconically, aware that their faces tell more than a thousand words. A relaxing Sunday for dad Beckham who had spent the previous days instead enjoy the children in “outdoor” activities between jet ski races and football matches.

Victoria, in fact, in the meantime, had resumed her work “remotely”, directing the launch of new beauty products and its new fall / winter collections from afar. While just last week, it had transpired that in the last year the Beckhams doubled their profits, grossing over £ 11m.

Confirmation of the success of the Beckham brand, which has been running for 23 years. Is that produceseven when they are inside vacation.

