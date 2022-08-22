USA and South Korea start the largest military exercises since 2018 | The World | D.W.

The United States and South Korea began their largest joint military exercises since 2018 on Monday, an action that could anger the North Korean government.

The “Ulchi Freedom Shield” exercise marks the resumption of large-scale combined training, which was suspended due to the pandemic and a failed rapprochement attempt with Pyongyang, it was announced in Seoul.

“The significance of this joint exercise is to rebuild the South Korea-U.S. alliance and strengthen the combined defense posture by normalizing… combined exercises and field training,” the South Korean defense ministry said in a statement. .

Washington is Seoul’s main ally and has some 28,500 troops in South Korea to help secure the country from its nuclear-armed neighbor to the north.

The two countries have a long history of joint maneuvers, which they describe as purely defensive, although North Korea considers them a rehearsal for an invasion.

Details of the exercises, which run from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1, have not been released but typically include field exercises involving planes, warships and tanks, as well as thousands of soldiers.

During a meeting last week, the two allied countries agreed to “expand the focus and scale of military exercises” as the North’s number of missile tests increased.

It will start with “Ulchi Freedom Shield” to encourage combined readiness, they said in a joint statement.

Analysts say North Korea could use the exercises as a reason to conduct more war trials.

gs (afp, ap)