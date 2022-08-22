Unrecognizable: see what Johnny Depp looked like in his first movie

Johnny Depp, the American actor, musician and film producer is characterized by great versatility when interpreting his roles. In each of his films he looks different and sometimes it’s even hard to recognize who he is. It is not only the work of the make-up artists, costume designers and hairdressers, but also of their way of representing the characters.

The acclaimed artist began his acting career in 1984 in the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, translated into Spanish as a nightmare on Elm Street. At only 21 years old, Johnny played the role of Glen Lantz one of the victims of the feared Freddy Krueger, the villain with blade gloves. This film project told the story of a group of friends who suffered terrible nightmares where a man with steel claws was chasing them.

Johnny Depp. Image extracted from Pinterest

The actor was born in Kentucky but moved and during his childhood grew up in Miramar, one of the states of Florida. In high school he was a lonely teenager who enjoyed his spare time playing instruments, such as the guitar. He participated in the band “The Kids” and came to open for the renowned singer Iggy Pop. After a while, he moved to Los Angeles and got a job at a company that sold pens over the phone, a job that he sometimes remembers with weariness. “You call people who don’t want to take your call. Put on your fakest voice and try to sell them crap pens with their names printed on them,” he recounted on a few occasions. Along with his work in telecommuting, he continued with his musical life.

Johnny Depp. Image extracted from Pinterest

At the time, he began a friendship with Nicolas Cage, who was an acquaintance of his partner at the time, who was in charge of convincing him to start his acting career. Thanks to this, he appeared at the casting of the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and got one of the leading roles that led him to enter the film industry and the world of stars. In the film, you can see Johnny almost unrecognizabledue to his young physical appearance and wearing the “typical eighties” hairstyle that was used at that time.

Different artistic participations

After participating in his first movie, the actor worked in movies such as “Private Resorts” and the television series “21 Jump Street”, which made him a very popular icon of the United States and a teenage heartthrob. When he ended his participation in this show, Depp he enrolled in Loft Studio and started acting classes. From there she began to participate in an infinity of films.

Currently the actor has participated in more than 50 film projects. Some of the best known films of Johnny They are “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “The Lone Ranger”, “Rambo”, “Alice in Wonderland” and a hundred more. For her brilliant work the artist has received various awards and in 2015 she received the “Disney Legend” award. He has recently dedicated himself to selling artistic pieces painted by him and since 2015 he has participated in the rock band “Hollywood Vampires” together with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.