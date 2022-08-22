Unrecognizable: see what Johnny Depp looked like in his first movie

Johnny Depp, the American actor, musician and film producer is characterized by great versatility when interpreting his roles. In each of his films he looks different and sometimes it’s even hard to recognize who he is. It is not only the work of the make-up artists, costume designers and hairdressers, but also of their way of representing the characters.

The acclaimed artist began his acting career in 1984 in the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, translated into Spanish as a nightmare on Elm Street. At only 21 years old, Johnny played the role of Glen Lantz one of the victims of the feared Freddy Krueger, the villain with blade gloves. This film project told the story of a group of friends who suffered terrible nightmares where a man with steel claws was chasing them.

