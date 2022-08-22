Twenty years of found music humming on Shazam. David Guetta and Drake are k most wanted





Shazam turns 20 and has officially surpassed 70 billion song awards since this week. The platform, a pillar of popular culture, has changed the way people approach music by making song identification accessible to all. For over 225 million monthly users, “Shazam” means discovering something new.

To celebrate the occasion, Shazam invites fans to take a journey through memory with a special playlist composed of the most Shazamed song of each calendar year of the last 20 years. The playlist, which includes tracks from Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister” to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” is a true reflection of the music that fans around the world have been actively searching for over the past two decades. Listen to the playlist now exclusively on Apple Music.

Over the years, Shazam’s global charts played a crucial role in helping identify new talent such as Masked Wolf, who was one of Shazam’s 5 artists to watch in 2021 and ended up having the hottest track. shazammato globally that year with “Astronaut In The Ocean”.

“The fact that people all over the world have taken the time to get their phones out and Shazam my songs is a huge honor for me as an artist.Masked Wolf said. “You know you have something special if you see Shazam’s stats moving“.

Shazam’s charts have also become a barometer for unexpected pop culture moments. Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill,” featured on “Stranger Things,” led to an all-time high of the singer’s Shazam, and the song placed # 1 on the Shazam Global Top 200 for 10 days. It eventually reached the top of 25 national charts, more than any other song in 2022.

Shazam has also played a key role in bringing local artists to a global audience. The longest-running global # 1 song of 2021 was “Love Nwantiti [Remix]”By Nigerian artist CKay, which became the second song to exceed the Shazam million mark in a week.

“Shazam has played a pivotal role in my career“Said CKay. “It has allowed millions of people around the world to discover me and my unique Nigerian sound. It made me a global sensation even before I started performing all over the world. CKay’s story cannot be told without Shazam connecting me to the world“.

Thanks to its ongoing commitment to innovation over the past two decades, Shazam is experimenting with new ways to bring fans closer to the music and artists they love, with new tools like the concert discovery feature, which highlights concert information. and tickets on sale for nearby shows, simply by shazamming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or website.

While Shazam remains focused on the future of musical discovery, its anniversary offers an opportunity to look back at the moments and milestones that make up its two-decade story.

Important dates

August 2002: Shazam is launched as a text messaging service in the UK. Back then, users could identify songs by dialing “2580” on their phone and holding it up while playing a song. An SMS message was then sent with the title of the song and the name of the artist.

Notable first fruits

First ever Shazamed song: “Jeepster” by T. Rex (April 19, 2002) 1

“Jeepster” by T. Rex (April 19, 2002) The first shazamed song on the iOS app: “How Am I Different” by Aimee Mann (10 July 2008)

“How Am I Different” by Aimee Mann (10 July 2008) First song to reach 1,000 Shazams: “Cleanin ‘Out My Closet” by Eminem (September 2002)

“Cleanin ‘Out My Closet” by Eminem (September 2002) First song to reach one million Shazam: “TiK ToK” by Ke $ ha (February 2010)

“TiK ToK” by Ke $ ha (February 2010) The first song to reach 10 million Shazam: “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012)

“Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye feat. Kimbra (December 2012) First song to reach 20 million Shazam: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015)

“Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz (October 2015) The first artist to reach 1 million Shazam: Lil Wayne (February 2009)

Lil Wayne (February 2009) The first artist to reach 10 million Shazam: Lil Wayne (June 2011)

Lil Wayne (June 2011) The first artist to reach 100 million Shazam: David Guetta (May 2015)

The fastest songs to accumulate Shazam

Fastest track to reach 1 million Shazam: “Butter” by BTS (9 days)

“Butter” by BTS (9 days) Fastest track to reach 10 million Shazam: “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (87 days)

“Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran (87 days) Fastest track to reach Shazam 20 million: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I (219 days)

The most shazammed of all time

Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time, with over 350 million Shazams among the songs the artist was the singer of or participated in. “One Dance” is Drake’s most popular song with over 17 million Shazams.

is the most Shazamed artist of all time, with over 350 million Shazams among the songs the artist was the singer of or participated in. is Drake’s most popular song with over 17 million Shazams. “Dance Monkey” from Tones And I is the most Shazamed song ever with over 41 million Shazams.

from is the most Shazamed song ever with over 41 million Shazams. “Crazy” from Gnarls Barkley was the most Shazamed song using the “2580” text service.

Top Shazamed Songs by Genre

Hip-Hop / Rap Top: “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton

“Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton Top Dance: “Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz

“Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)” by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz Top R & B / Soul: “All of Me” by John Legend

“All of Me” by John Legend Top Latin: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William Top Pop: “Let Her Go” by Passenger

“Let Her Go” by Passenger Top Alternatives: “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I Top Singer / Songwriter: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier