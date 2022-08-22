Transfers FC Barcelona | The details of the transfer of Aubameyang to Chelsea

The making of the template blaugranacentering the shot on the exit operation in the Camp Nou, continues to give rise to countless news in this summer market. Now, it is the turn of a professional like the top of a pine tree. A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33 years old) who has earned the affection of the fans FC Barcelona.

Due to the financial situation of the culés, the ex-Arsenal is going to take the flight back to London. Namely, the battering ram will join the cast of Chelsea. According to information from colleagues Relief, the agreement is getting closer to completion. Y Auba is going to meet again with Thomas Tuchel.

A German coach with whom he already coincided during his time at Borussia Dortmund. The movement will be sealed for a few €22 million fixed + others €5 million in incentives, a sale more than necessary for the coffers of Barça. Aubameyang, who will become one of the offensive references of the Blueswill leave a great void in the heart of the tide azulgrana.