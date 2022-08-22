Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Avengers: Infinity War at the US box office

Betting on patience has been the key to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount wisely waited for the indicated date to release in commercial theaters the sequel to top gun, moving away from streaming and the premature publication of a feature film that was always conceived to be seen on the big screen. Tom Cruise signed the biggest commercial success of his career here, and now the film directed by Joseph Kosinski has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War at the box office, one of the most important projects of Marvel Studios that was in sixth place in the list of highest-grossing films in the United States. Top Gun: Maverick has pocketed $679 million, and for his part infinity war got 678 million on his day At the box office last weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero razes in the United States with a premiere also to remember.

The sequel starring Tom Cruise continues to break records

In an audiovisual stage where few bet on cinema that escapes the superhero genre, Top Gun: Maverick He has managed to hit the nail on the head in every one of his pages. The film’s script constantly revolves around nostalgia, emanating an eighties flavor that engages from minute one, but offering an impeccable visual spectacle. Many describe Top Gun 2 like the blockbuster description itself, and even Quentin Tarantino himself was amazed by the film co-starring Miles Teller, whom we will surely see in the future in more Top Gun installments.

The sequel carries behind it more than 1,000 million dollars collected at the global box office, and that taking into account that it could not be released in China or Russia, two very large markets where box office results are usually swollen. So far there has been no news about Top Gun 3 nor possible spinoffs, but it is likely that when this wave passes (bear in mind that the film will be released in May and we are at the end of August) Cruise and his team will announce news.