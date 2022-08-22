Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son lashed out at his parents

Chester is the eldest son of Tom Hanks and his second and current wife Rita Wilson., with whom he is also Truman’s father. The 66-year-old actor has two other children, Colin and Elizabeth, from his marriage to Samantha Lewes, but without a doubt the one who has given him the most headaches has been Chest, who has always been seen involved in controversy for his addiction problems to certain substances since I was a teenager. In his last statements, Hanks’ son has lashed out at his parentswho admitted him to a rehabilitation center when he was 17 years old.

Chester, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Chester, who is now 31 years old, strongly criticize this decision and assures that it destroyed his life. “I was at the lowest point of my life, completely lost. To the point where the hysteria crossed the limits that I knew. They sank me psychologically “, she has expressed through her YouTube channel in which she has uploaded a controversial video on The truth about growing up like a Hanks. Still, in a way, Hanks and Wilson’s son understands his parents’ choice. “I was totally out of control”and acknowledges that despite how bad it went, “I wouldn’t change my situation for anything.”

Chester, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

In his story he also expressed that not everything is negative being one of the Hanks. “There are many advantages, but sometimes it can be quite strange. I was able to do a lot of great things that a lot of people didn’t get the chance to do: travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes and I feel blessed for this. I wouldn’t change my situation“. However, he acknowledges that fame can be “a double-edged sword.” “My experience was even more complicated because, in addition to fame being toxic, I wasn’t even famous. He was just the son of someone famous, he hadn’t done anything to deserve any kind of recognition. But what that generated was a lot of contempt for me.”

Chester, son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Children of Tom Hanks

Chester got to act in series like Empire Y Shameless Y became a rap singer under the name Chet Haze. The lyrics of her songs sowed some controversy because of how she talked about women and African Americans. And it also caused quite a stir. his anti-vaccine stance after his parents were even hospitalized in Australia at the height of the pandemic. “I wanted to put it on, but my immune system told me it was better not to. I don’t need anyone to manipulate me… There is more evidence that UFOs are real than that this vaccine is healthy,” were his words that were widely criticized .