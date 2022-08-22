Today in More Tales of “El Pharaoh” Gabriel Hernández: Silence Stallone.

More Tales from “The Pharaoh” by Gabriel Hernandez: They told us he wouldn’t say a single word. She would only pass in front of the cameras, greet and enter the Chinese theater in Hollywood, there next to the Dolby theater, where the Oscar for best cinema is awarded year after year. We are talking about Sylvester Stallonewho, through his PR, sent word that we shouldn’t even try it, because he wouldn’t speak to anyone.

It was the red carpet of the movie “The Expendables” in 2010, an ambitious franchise that has integrated a group of veteran actors, famous for their interventions in other action movies, such as Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren , Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, among others, who in addition to Stallone, represent an overdose of testosterone that splashed from the screen to the audience seats.

Read more about The Pharaoh

The person in charge of the press was very emphatic. “Don’t even bother talking to Mr. StalloneHe’s not going to tell you anything. He doesn’t want to talk, so please, they’re just going to record him, waving very cordially and they’re leaving.” We had not made such a long trip just to go record the man and be domesticated journalists.

One by one, the cast of the film passed in front of us, the meaning of the note had focused on the novelty that represented, at that moment, the meeting of so many actors of a certain age, to work together on a mission, in which the explosions, punches, bones and broken noses, numbered in the thousands. Interestingly, actor Dolph Lundgren and Stallone shared the screen again, after the great success they both had with their Rocky IV characters. Another reason for Stallone to speak, for him to pique his curiosity to say something for the reporter to ask the right question.

The afternoon was falling in Los Angeles, the summer heat made us perspire profusely, although one of the lessons that experience had given us was that it was forbidden to drink water until the end of the day. Mainly because of the basic principle of physics, that water never changes its name, only color, place and even temperature, so reporters are recommended not to consume the vital liquid until the mission is over.

The cameraman, Oscar Huerta, known among the connoisseurs as “El Gnomo” was ready like one of those violent film snipers, although for him, the camera had become an image machine gun, as if wanting to put a stop not only to the Mexican television, to Spanish-speaking throughout the continent.

so he did, Sylvester Stallone He appeared on the scene just with the last notes of the sun, he smiled as best he could with those swollen lips of collagen, but still he did his best. Then the unthinkable happened, after the traditional shouts of “Sly for Mexico”, the strong man approached and answered the five questions I could ask him… He did not speak for CNN, nor for ABC, less so for BBC, not even thinking about it for NHK… CBS, NBC, FOX, all the acronyms and letters you can imagine, did it for us and it is a feat that fills us with pride, to date, that we share it with you.

But the most surprised was the PR who could not believe that a couple of Mexicans, with nothing more than a microphone and their camera, had managed to make a Sylvester Stallone, who had warned that he would say nothing. This was the afternoon, when we defeated the man that very few have defeated.

More Tales of the Pharaoh by Gabriel Hernandez Miranda. “The Pharaoh of the Show”



@Faraon_Gabriel



adn40, always with me. Follow us on

Twitter



hcj