TMZ NO BS begins with chapter on Britney Spears

the new docuseries TMZ NO BS will premiere on Tubi this Wednesday, starting with the episode titled Britney Spears.

Hosted by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and TMZ guest contributors, the series features never-before-seen stories and featurettes to offer a look at the biggest names in pop culture. The first episode will delve into Spears’ rise to fame and the events leading up to her conservatorship.

Each of the 12 chapters will focus on a specific topic or public figure. Upcoming episodes include JLO, Wildest Celebrity Arrests Y conor mcgregor.

TMZ NO BS It is executive produced by Levin, Latibeaudiere and Ryan Regan, with Jess Fusco serving as executive producer. The production will be available on Tubi and TMZ’s FAST channel.

“TMZ NO BS is a must-see show on Tubi for any TMZ fan and pop culture enthusiast,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer for Tubi. “We’re excited for fans to discover this new docuseries in which Harvey Levin and his team sit down for candid conversation and examine some of the biggest celebrity moments through a new perspective.”