three-dimensional ears Science and Technology

Made from cartilage cells, these body parts were custom designed for a boy born with microtia, a birth defect that involves smaller ears.

It is considered a biotechnological feat because it required years of research. In fact it is not a very common practice. In Mexico, the first three-dimensional ear transplant was performed in Latin America. Before, only one had been made, in China.

The great challenge for the researchers who developed these ears was to grow the cells correctly so that they would form the structure of the ear in a three-dimensional mold. Basically it was about printing living cells.

First stage

“In this first stage it is an aesthetic reconstruction. And we think of it that way because we have been working on it since 2004 with many trials and impediments in between,” explains María Cristina Velasquillo, a researcher at the Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra National Institute of Rehabilitation in Mexico (INR) and who was in charge of the project. .

“In the laboratory, what we do is print bioinks that contain living cells. The intention is to generate three-dimensional constructs that, eventually, when you take care of them and feed them and keep them in optimal conditions, form a mature tissue and use it as a biological model to develop drugs or personalized therapies. And in the future, the ideal is to make printed organs or tissues to replace tissues that the patient lacks,” says the specialist in regenerative medicine, in a conversation with the Tecnológico de Monterrey, one of the most important academic institutions in Mexico.

The three-dimensional ears, made with biodegradable material, have the endorsement of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Mexico (Cofepris) and the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, for its acronym in English).

“This material is in the process of being patented, it is biodegradable, as the cells synthesize the extracellular matrix, the material degrades until the body eliminates it,” says the researcher.

The goal with these ears goes beyond aesthetics. In the future, says the specialist, it will be possible to use nanomaterials to reconstruct the inner ear and, in this way, contribute directly to improving the hearing of patients.

Sputnik source