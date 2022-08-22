Thor: Love and Thunder – Review and release date on Disney Plus

Making four movies about the God of Thunder was surely not in the plans of Marvel Studios when they started planning Phase 1 and beyond. Especially after the lukewarm reception he received Thor, a dark world. However, of the six original Avengers, Thor Odinson is the one who has appeared more times alone. Even poor Hawkeye only has one series… and he shares credits with Kate Bishop. It seems incredible how much has changed since the premieres of thor ragnarok Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not only did the world go through a pandemic -same one that production had to overcome at the time of filming-, but for its director, Taika Waititi, this film means his first production after having won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for JojoRabbit.

The story of Thor: Love and Thunder places us in the events after Endgame.Thor continues with the Guardians of the Galaxy and we see him get back in shape – which happens in a montage of a couple of minutes where we have a Thor with a percentage of fat that any bodybuilder would envy.

However, there is a new threat to our blond avenger: Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale). He is taking it upon himself to kill every single god in the universe and naturally the Asgardian is one of the prime candidates for death.

While some of Marvel’s recent Phase 4 movies have introduced new characters (such as the Eternals, Shang-Chi, or America Chavez), Thor Love and Thunder connects with the start of the first phase of the MCU. We are introduced again to Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and she is in charge of showing us perfectly what has happened to her in the years of her absence.

Waititi’s films are characterized by their sense of humor and a chemistry between their protagonists that crosses the screen. So be an orphan child and a bitter adult as in hunting wild (2016) or a boy with a passion for the National partysof Germany and his mother opposed to that ideology in JojoRabbit (2019). Here it could be said that we see a completely renewed Jane Foster, oblivious to the lady in danger of the first two Thor films.

The rest of the cast achieves an engaging dynamic for the screen throughout. Whether it’s the few minutes Thor spends with the Guardians of the Galaxy or the friendship between the God of Thunder and Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi). Nevertheless, Thor: Love and Thunder It feels slightly lower than ragnarok for a simple reason: its distribution.

Meanwhile in ragnarok we had the humorous ability of Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Karl Urban and Rachel House of hunting wildin love and thunder we only have the humor already demonstrated by Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi. Natalie Portman is not exactly an actress who has shone with her comedies Your Highness (Dir. David Gordon Green, 2011) or Friends with benefits (Dir. Ivan Reitman, 2011). On the other hand, the entire Guardians of the Galaxy team seems to have been there as a mere connection with end game.

Naturally the villain is removed from any comic situation to keep his threat real and not caricature it. This is where Christian Bale’s talent comes to the fore with a serious, dangerous villain with a look scary. The latter thanks in part to the British actor’s taste for transforming himself: either from a physical aspect or through the use of makeup, which he uses in both cases for Gorr.

One thing to thank for Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Marvel Studios is that they have achieved an interesting narrative arc with the character of Thor, who has overcome various ups and downs in his life no matter how deity he is. From the death of his parents, his brother, having failed as a superhero and even the breakup with Jane, all this places Thor more than a God, as a mortal who is not far from drama and tragedy.

Chris Hemsworth is still years away from equaling Hugh Jackman’s record as the actor who has played the most superheroes, but Thor: Love and Thunder makes it clear that both the Australian and Marvel do not intend this to be the last chapter of the son of Odin and whose future still seems to give for more adventures and much more love and thunder in his life.

When it premieres Thor: Love and Thunder on DisneyPlus?

Thor: Love and Thunder Coming to Disney Plus on September 8, 2022.