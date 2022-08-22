Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and other great releases arrive on September 8 at Disney +

Disney+ goes with everything Disney’s streaming portal has confirmed that the September 8thduring the next Disney+Daybring with it the long-awaited arrival in the catalog of Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios. Along with his documentary how it was done, we will have a special on the latest series of starwars, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi, and films, documentaries and series such as Heart attack weddings, Mike, Pistol, Tierra Ingnita and Welcome to the cluba new short about The Simpson.

The Disney + Day will bring great premieres and special prices in the theme parks

The great movies, documentaries or series will not be the only elements that will celebrate this special day for Disney +. Disney parks, experiences and products will join the Disney+ Day celebrations with subscriber benefits like advance admission to Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, photo opportunities of the celebration, entertainment and much more. The Disney+ Day programming will feature news from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star, The Simpsons and more.

In the case of Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedithe documentary film from Lucasfilm and Supper Club, explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who reprise their classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic characters from starwarsObi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains to the saga.







For its part, Gun is a six-episode miniseries about the rock & roll music revolution sparked by the band Sex Pistols, fronted by Steve Jones, founder and guitarist. That same day the awaited arrives Pinocchio Directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, who takes the controls in this live-action version of the heartwarming story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who guides Pinocchio as well as representing his “conscience.”

“ Series, documentaries and movies for all tastes join Disney + on September 8







In addition to the new episode of She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulkwe will have the premiere of the animated series based on the success of Pixar, Cars: On the road, which tells the story of Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet Sister of Mater. We also have the premiere of the series created by Brie Larson and Culture House, growing-up, a hybrid documentary that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. Beyond new additions to National Geographic What Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregorywe have Mikethe 8-episode series explores the fast-paced and controversial boxing career and personal life of Mike Tyson, who went from globally beloved athlete to outcast and back again.