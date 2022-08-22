“Thor: Love and Thunder” on Disney +: streaming premiere date | DisneyPlus | Mexico | Latin America | love and thunder | SKIP-INTRO

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love and Thunder” It is the fourth film of the hero played by Chris Hemsworth. After the world theatrical release at the end of June this year, fans of Marvel They are waiting for when the film will be able to be seen in streaming. And the answer was finally made official by Disney +.

To begin with, it is good to remember that not all the UCM movies arrive at the same time in the ‘online’ format. “Shang-Chi and the Eternals”, one of the latest successful Marvel movies, for example, was released on the streaming platform 60 days after its big screen premiere. Meanwhile, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had to wait 48 days to be enjoyed on Disney Plus.

Regarding “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, pointed out at a press conference that “47 days after the premiere” seemed a prudent time for the premiere. Finally, the tape did not arrive in August, as was thought, but in September.

According to what was announced by Disney + on its Instagram account, “Thor: Love and Thunder” can be seen from September 8 in streaming:

What is “Thor: Love and Thunder” about??

This installment is a new story focused on the Asgardian hero. In the film, ‘Thor’ (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a journey unlike anything he has faced in the past: a search for inner peace. Her withdrawal from him, however, is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as ‘Gorr’, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of all gods.

With the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), the character embarks on a cosmic adventure to stop the unexpected villain.

