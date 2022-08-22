Thor Love And Thunder already has a release date on Disney Plus

Apart from the current weekly broadcast of she hulk on Disney Plus, too we will soon have another Marvel Studios product on the platformand it is about Thor Love And Thunder. The film directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, finally arrives at the streaming platform of the most famous mouse of all. And here we are going to tell you the exact date of the premiere of the film on the digital platform.

Thor Love And Thunder: This is the release date of the film on Disney Plus

Two months after its theatrical release, the fourth installment of God of Thunder arrives on Disney Plus. September 8 is the day that Thor Love And Thunder will officially premiere on Disney Plus.

It should be noted that on that day not only will the film be released on the platform, but also we can also access to watch the making of Thor Love And Thunderwhere they will tell us how the film was made.

Let us remember that this film premiered at the beginning of July, and we have already considered here the possibility that the film will reach Disney Plus between August 24 and September 16. In fact, it turns out This premiere will coincide with Disney Plus Day.

For all those who don’t know, Disney Plus Day is a celebration where new programs, movies and specials that can be seen on the platform are announced. Here we can find out about everything new that Marvel can offer us on the platform, as well as Star Wars, Pixar, and other types of content.

Source | Disney Plus