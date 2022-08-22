This is what Dwayne Johnson looked like in The Mummy Returns in 2001

By the beginning of this millennium, Dwayne Johnson He was already recognized as a professional wrestler. However, thanks to the mummy returns and its role The scorpion king He achieved international fame that he maintains to this day.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson He was born on May 2, 1972 and was linked to the world of professional wrestling practically from the moment he arrived in this world, since both his father and his maternal grandparents were also dedicated to this sport.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker