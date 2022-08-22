This is what Dwayne Johnson looked like in The Mummy Returns in 2001

By the beginning of this millennium, Dwayne Johnson He was already recognized as a professional wrestler. However, thanks to the mummy returns and its role The scorpion king He achieved international fame that he maintains to this day.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson He was born on May 2, 1972 and was linked to the world of professional wrestling practically from the moment he arrived in this world, since both his father and his maternal grandparents were also dedicated to this sport.

Nevertheless, “The rock” knew how to follow his own path and, in addition to being successful in this physical activity, he built a successful career in the field of acting.

His filmography indicates that his first screen appearances were with the documentary Beyond the Mat and with the television series Star Trek: Voyagerboth in 1999.

It was in 2001 that his life would take a 180 degree turn and change forever: “rock” was selected to participate in the sequel to The Mummy and since then he would do nothing but consolidate himself as an actor at an international level.

The mummy returns: Dwayne Johnson and his role as The Scorpion King

In the mummy returnsthe 50-year-old artist shares a poster with figures such as brendan fraser, Rachel Weiss Y Arnold Voslooand gives life to a character that appears in a small part of the footage: The scorpion king.

His presence was so prominent that Johnson got what would be his first leading role in the film that bears the name of this character and which was released in 2002, working as prequel to The Mummy (1999).

Since then, Dwayne has not stopped working and accumulating successes. Super agent 86, Baywatch, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice and his participation in the saga of Fast and Furious are proof of this.

Dwayne Johnson is The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns

In parallel, he continued to carry out his career as a professional wrestler, at least until 2019, the year in which he officially retired from the activity.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details linked to the participation of Dwayne Johnson in the mummy returnshis debut as a film actor?