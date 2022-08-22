This is what “Chavo del 8” would look like with Hollywood actors; Jennifer Aniston would be Mrs. Florinda

As you know, the guy from 8 is one of the most successful series of all time.

via GIPHY

The Mexican comedy created by Roberto Gomez Bolanos and premiered in the 70s marked several generations and managed to stay current over time.

WE ALSO RECOMMEND YOU READ: There is a snake in my ‘subway’; they find a reptile in the corridor of line 1

The cast of “El Chavo del Ocho” was made up mainly of Roberto Goméz Bolaños (El Chavo), Carlos Villagrán (Quico), María Antonieta de las Nieves (La Chilindrina), Florinda Meza (Doña Florinda), Edgar Vivar (Mr. Barriga), Ramón Valdés (Don Ramón) and Angelines Fernández (Doña Clotilde). Actors and characters who won everyone’s affection.

via GIPHY

But… have you ever wondered what the series would look like if it had been filmed in Hollywood?

A gallery that shows the characters with the faces of international artists went viral on networks.

The Popis would be Anne Hathaway, Don Ramón Joaquin Phoenix, the guy Robin Williams.

Here we leave you the complete gallery, share it with your friends so they can laugh for a while.

Which artist would you suggest?

***mjpr****

***mjpr***