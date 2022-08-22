This is the STRICT diet of Kylie Jenner to RECOVER the figure after becoming a MOM

At 25 years old, Kylie Jenner She has become a mother of two children, however, after her second pregnancy, the model shared that she had to undergo a strict diet to retrieve its figure after to give gave birth to her baby last February. Currently the businesswoman looks more radiant and beautiful after giving birth to little Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner revealed that she had to hire a postnatal chef, who is in charge of preparing a large menu made up of foods healthy and nutritious; This more than anything so that it will not affect the time of breastfeeding, in addition to the fact that said feeding would also help retrieve its figure. Is diet for the model it is very strict because it is made up of various fruits, proteins and organic cereals.

