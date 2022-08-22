This is the STRICT diet of Kylie Jenner to RECOVER the figure after becoming a MOM

At 25 years old, Kylie Jenner She has become a mother of two children, however, after her second pregnancy, the model shared that she had to undergo a strict diet to retrieve its figure after to give gave birth to her baby last February. Currently the businesswoman looks more radiant and beautiful after giving birth to little Wolf Webster.

Kylie Jenner revealed that she had to hire a postnatal chef, who is in charge of preparing a large menu made up of foods healthy and nutritious; This more than anything so that it will not affect the time of breastfeeding, in addition to the fact that said feeding would also help retrieve its figure. Is diet for the model it is very strict because it is made up of various fruits, proteins and organic cereals.

And it is that, for the 25-year-old businesswoman, it is very important to keep her figure after giving birthwhich is why he tries to ensure that in his diet meat is not included, replacing protein with foods organic and lots of vegetables. His meals are between 5 or 6, in which he always tries to include vegetables, as well as fruits and drink a lot of coconut water; always taking care that everything is balanced.

Is strict diet is one of the secrets Kylie Jenner revealed after being a mombecause I was looking for a natural way to retrieve its figure and weight. Despite this, the model made it clear that she does not limit herself when she has tastes, so when she has a craving for something sweet she resorts to eating her favorite homemade desserts.

Besides foods organic and eat several times a day, fruits and vegetables, Kylie Jenner revealed that he always drinks a glass of water to which he places a few drops of black fulvic acid, this is a substance that helps replenish minerals in the body. In this way the businesswoman maintains her figure after having given birth Y being a mom for the second time.