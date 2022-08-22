This is Rihanna’s favorite lipstick

If RiRi says it, it will be true. And it is that the one from Barbados has made it clear through her Instagram stories, where she shows what her new favorite product is, a true obsession for the artist.

I’m not going to lie, we have killed this new lip gloss color!!! Bubble Binge is easily my new obsession

Sometimes motherhood plays dirty tricks, and even though our beloved Rihanna looks amazing in this new stage, she confesses that sometimes she also feels ugly: “Right now, being pregnant, some days you feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on the couch all day.’ But when you put on a little bit of foundation and a little bit of lipstick, you are transformed.”

This is the Gloss Bomb Crem Color Drip Lip Cream from Fenty Beauty, specifically the shade Bubble Binge, which leaves the lips bright pink.

Bubble Binge

Bubble Binge is a brighter, medium dark cotton candy pink with cool, blue undertones and a creamy finish. It had a semi-opaque color coverage that applied evenly but had a tendency to creep into the deepest lines of my lips, although the shimmery finish made it less noticeable in person. The texture was soft, plush and not sticky, but it felt thicker than ideal. It stayed on well for four hours and felt moisturizing over time.

*Images: Instagram and courtesy