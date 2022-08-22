This is how singles use their voice to flirt this summer

With the permission of the high temperatures that we are experiencing, the summer of 2022 will be remembered for the latest trend in dating: the personal touch that audio brings, and that allows you to discover very interesting singles by the sound of their voices. A feature that is proving to be very popular!

In order to understand why Spanish singles have become so excited about this new feature, Meetic has carried out a study to find out the role voice is playing in dating.

The voice: the heartbeat of your personality

Most singles want to show that they are real people, building a profile that excites and encourages interactions. Therefore, it is not surprising that 96% of singles* in our country believe that the voice is important in the context of seduction. And almost 54% of them consider that being able to record their voice on their profile is another way to make themselves known and really show who they are.

The voice does not lie and is considered a powerful reflection of our personality and originality. In addition, it stimulates that very sensitive sense: our hearing. In fact, it was Marguerite Duras herself who wrote that “women enjoy their ears first.” Not surprisingly, 79%* of singles surveyed say they could fall in love with someone just by the sound of their voice.

In Spain, Meetic singles are using audio notes to decode a profile through the loudness, intensity and melody of the voice and the words used. 37% of them say that being able to listen to the audios of other singles provokes emotions, and 34% that it allows them to know more about that person and their personality *.

Funny, moving, mysterious… the tone doesn’t matter too much, but the “sincerity” does. In fact, it’s the most important vocal characteristic, according to one in two singles surveyed*, followed by being funny (26% of cases) and original (15%).

The Italian and Spanish accent, the most seductive in Europe

Foreign accents can also be very exciting. For young people from Europe who are looking for a partner, the most popular accents are Italian (42%*) and Spanish (38%*), with the Belgian (6%*) and Swiss (5%*) accents being the most popular. less fascinate.

Considering the regional accents within our country, the south is the clear winner with the Andalusian accent (51%*) and the Canarian accent (38%*) indicated as the most seductive. The Galician accent is also quite popular (31%*), in contrast to the Murcian accent (8%*), considered the least popular.

the sexiest voices

According to Meetic research, for Millennials, the voice of Adele, Ingrid García-Jonsson, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio or Miguel Angel Silvestre are some of the most seductive. And for Generation X: Richard Gere, Sandra Bullock, Cristina Pedroche, Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts.

Instead, for Generation Zeta, the voices of Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, Iggy Rubín, Michelle Jenner or Bryant Myers are some of the ones that are most attractive to them.

Is the audio increasing the desire to live a crazy love?

We know that summer is traditionally the season for the most passionate love stories and 2022 is no different.

Since last April, Meetic users have had access to a new feature: Meetic VOICE that allows you to add audio to your profiles, taking advantage of the power of your voice to make other single people’s hearts beat. And many are squeezing it, as these data reflect:

• 5.5 million audio messages from other singles have been listened to! **

• Seekers who used this feature have heard an average of 49 audio messages! **

• Singles who have recorded audio messages have lasted about 20 seconds**

• What about your favorite topics?: Your perfect weekend (32%), “You should text me if…” (28%) or your favorite line from a movie. **

* According to a study conducted by CINT for Meetic in July 2022

** According to internal statistics from Meetic Europe