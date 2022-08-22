This is Chris Hemsworth’s routine to have Thor’s marked chest

How many times have we wondered how Chris Hemsworth to have a marked chest Thor? And the answer is in your circuit training that we have been able to see through your Instagram account.

Images on social media Chris Hemsworth making training to have the chest defined, tone it and highlight it went viral, to admire and motivate those who find in the routine of the Australian actor inspiration for their own workouts in the gym.

The main objective of the circuit is the chest, a very large muscle group that admits all kinds of stimuli to be able to increase it through a short tour – between 10 and 15 minutes – intense and very effective.

Dumbbell chest press.

What is Chris Hemsworth’s chest workout like?

The protagonist of “Thor: Love and Thunder” performs incline bench press with dumbbells (x 12 reps). He is one of the training basics of your workout, just like the seated machine chest press (x 12 reps).

Chris Hemsworth chest pressing machine.

Cable crossovers for chest (x 10 reps) and push-ups (x 10 reps) complete the basic training circuit that Chris Hemsworth repeat between 3 and 4 opportunities, with rest intervals of just 1 minute.

Thor’s effort making pulley crosses.

Open stance push-ups (x10 reps) further focus chest work by opening your hands wider than shoulder-width apart, and bringing your chest very close to the ground each time you lower.

Push-ups, one of Chris Hemsworth’s basic exercises.

The protagonist of the Marvel Studios Avengers saga complements these movements that he recommends doing one after the other and with intensity and speed, doing strict parallel dips for the chest (with a marked opening of the arms to activate the pecs) and decline bench press and with dumbbells (x20 repetitions the first and x10/12 the second).

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.