this has been the three-day wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer lopez Y Ben Affleck They have passed through the altar again. Almost two months after making their engagement official in Las Vegas, the happy couple wanted to celebrate their love again with a second ceremony that, on this occasion, took place in the state of Georgia, specifically in the mansion that the actor owns in Riceboro. There, they sang ‘yes, I do’ again in the presence of a large number of friends and relatives, and during a ceremony officiated by Jay Shetty, intimate friend of the couple.

So the lovers They swore eternal love again, although this time with a massive celebration. They dreamed of starring in a wedding in which all their loved ones were present and they have finally managed to make it a reality.

Jennifer and Ben walked down the aisle together again.GTRES

And it is that, far from wanting to skimp on expenses for their most special moment, the singer and the actor decided celebrate their engagement for three days in a row. The party started on Friday with a dress rehearsal; the following day the ceremony took place, and on Sunday the newlyweds put the finishing touch to their wedding with a great barbecue, a great meeting in which, in addition to food and drink, fireworks were not lacking.

However, the most important day was Saturday, when Jennifer and Ben went back to walk down the aisle together. As expected, both starred in some of the most romantic moments that will undoubtedly remain etched in the memory of all their fans and their guests, who also attended the event dressed in white.

They were accompanied, at all times, by their children, the other great protagonists of a day in which they did not stop succeeding each other signs of affection and gestures of complicity between the bride and groom In addition, among the guests were several familiar faces of the stature of Matt Damon Y Luciana Barroso, Kevin Smith Y Jennifer Schwalbach, Jason Mewes Y Jordan Monsanto, Patrick Whitesell and Pia Miller, the actress Jennifer Aniston and the presenter Jimmy Kimmel.

However, as several media outlets have collected, the couple saw how their most special day was overshadowed, for a moment, when they witnessed how an ambulance moved to the farm to attend to Affleck’s mother, who needed assistance. doctor for a health problem.

Regardless of this setback, the truth is that the bride and groom looked spectacular at all times. the singer of on the floor dazzled with a spectacular white dress with short sleeves, round neckline and mermaid cut signed by Ralph Lauren, which she combined with a beautiful veil, a bouquet of white flowers, diamond earrings and the ring with which the actor proposed to her. The latter, for his part, opted for a black and white tuxedo, which helped him to be more spectacular than ever.

In full emotional hangover, Ben Affleck got on the plane back home with his childrenGTRES

Once the celebrations are over and in full emotional hangover, Ben Affleck got on the plane in charge of taking him back home. Dressed in his most informal look and accompanied by his children, the interpreter collected all his belongings from the vehicle that brought him to the landing zone and undertook a new trip in which, apparently, his wife was not present. Despite this, the actor was radiant, happy and really satisfied with his massive wedding, the one that has allowed him to once again swear eternal love with the great love of his life.