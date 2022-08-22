Thinking of buying a car? These are the 3 cheapest in Mexico

One of the most important decisions and achievements in a person’s life is being able to to buy its first car. But because the price of new vehicles has risen Considerably, this could be a bit tricky.

If in your case you are thinking of buying your first vehicle, we tell you which are the 3 cheapest or most accessible. According to Inegi data, the first six months of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, 1.9% more units were sold in Mexico, first Mexican semester 2022: 87,088 units.

What are the 3 cheapest cars

1.Fiat Mobile

It has a starting price from 242,400 Mexican pesos, it is a small and practical car, in the bodywork it has the lines of an SUV. It has a 1.0, front and longitudinal, 4-cylinder engine that allows a total power of 69 HP. All run by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2.Hyundai Grand i10

It has a starting price from 230,200 Mexican pesos, belongs to a South Korean brand, which has extensive experience in the affordable compact segment. The new generation of the Grand i10 arrived in Mexican territory in 2020 and has become one of the favorites, in addition to being a practical car with low gasoline consumption.

The car has a 1.2 engine, front and longitudinal, which allows a correct power of 82 HP. All run by a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a version with automatic transmission, but it is more expensive.

3.Renault Kwid

It has a price from $215,900 Mexican pesos, some of the advantages it has are: good handling, good security, correct consumption. The French firm hits the nail on the head, the Kwid is ideal if you are looking for your first car.

It has a 1.0, front and longitudinal, 3-cylinder engine that allows a total power of 66 HP. All run by a friendly 5-speed manual gearbox.

