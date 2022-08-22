They told the story in black and white

They were part of the group of photographers and cameras that began to tell the story of real summers in Mallorca. King Juan Carlos even called some of them by name.

Every summer, since Felipe VI became King of Spain, relevant members of Majorcan society are invited by the Royal House to a dinner, this year held at Marivent. It is a dinner that, since its inception, has been leaving out the photographers and cameramen who witnessed an era that began when the then princes of Asturias, Juan Carlos and Sofía, decided to spend their holidays on the island. First, it was in a hotel and then –and to this day– in Marivent. Thanks to the graphic, literal and audiovisual work of these professionals, all that past, which is part of the most recent history of our country, and therefore of Mallorca, can be recovered at any moment.

Witnesses of the recent past

Thanks to them –and for the record that to write this we have not spoken to any of them– we have proof of those almost fifty years of summer stays of the Royal Family in Mallorca. There are also recorded images of the events that arose around Their Majesties on the Island, such as the Copa del Rey de Vela, the Princesa Sofía Trophy, the Breitling Trophy, the Mallorca Trophy… They are international competitions, where high-level sports it is joined by the social, also of great level and media interest.

We must add the visits of personalities who put the name of the Island on the world map, such as the emperors of Japan, the grand dukes of Luxembourg, the kings of Jordan, the princes of Wales, the queen of England -who came to Palma on his boat, the Britannia–; Soraya and Farah Diba –former empresses of Persia–, the Aga Khan IV, former US presidents Bush (father) and Clinton; and the wife of former US President Barack Obama. All this, without forgetting the departures from the naval base of Portopí del Fortune with or without guests.

To this list we can add that of personalities and celebrities who came to Mallorca because the King and Queen spend the summer there, among others, Valentino, Franco’s ‘great grandson’ –Mari Carmen–, and her husband, the antique dealer Rossi, with their daughter and children of both; Concha Velasco and Norma Duval with their respective families, Narciso Ibáñez Serrador, José Luis de Vilallonga, biographer of the King, and Syliane; Joaquín Prat and family, etc., to which we add those who already came, even before the Kings, or when they, like the Obregóns, Ágata Ruiz de la Prada, the Sainzs, Mario Conde, Sara Montiel, Pedro Ruiz, the Dukes from Badajoz or those who came because they liked the Island, such as Diana of France, her brother Henry d’Orleans, Adolfo Suárez, Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra, Aznar, Rajoy, the former Austrian foreign minister Bruno Kesky, the former president of the USSR Gorbachev, actors Pierce Brosnan, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robins, Michael Douglas and his ex-wife, Diandra, his parents, Kirk Douglas and his wife, Diana; Jack Nicholson, Bob Geldof, one of the organizers of Live Aid, a music festival to help Africa, without forgetting great investors, such as Richard Brandson…

The forgotten comrades gave account of all of them. What’s more, thanks to your work, that part of the history of our Community can be recovered – today – with a simple click.

Go our gratitude

Another of the merits of these companions is that they witnessed the childhood, adolescence, youth, first loves, first car, first sailing class, first night out, first dance, etc., of the children of Juan Carlos and Sofía, as well as of the passing of the years by these. However, now – we insist – they are being forgotten by the Royal House, we do not know if it is because they are not considered representative members of Balearic society, which we imagine they are not, or because they do not know who they are… It may be because of that. Out of ignorance, something that is overcome by asking. But no… Because we don’t know what sources the Royal House is inspired by when selecting the guests, but it sure isn’t the right one… Unless the orders are to opt for the people of today, forgetting the people of the past. , which, if that were the case, would not be fair either… Or maybe it could also be because those who select the guests, or they had not been born, or were children, when the Kings opted for Mallorca.

Knowing that we can forget about some, here is the list of photographers and cameras that were there from the beginning and that thanks to their legacy we can recompose the stays of the King and Queen in Mallorca from almost fifty years ago to eight or ten years ago, and some continue today: Tomás Monserrat, Joan Llompart TorrelloTolo Ramón, Joan Torres, Joanet, Cosme Vives, Lorenzo Frau, Fernando Piamonte, Dalda, Juan Chavez, Mateo Terrades, Pep Bergas, Óscar Pipkin, Dani Cardona, Alfredo Garófano, Pepe Bosch, Paco Lara, Pepe Vicens, Manuel Hernández de León, Sebastián Terrassa, Bernardo Paz, Manolo Pinilla, Chema Clarés, Raúl Terrel, Julián Aguirre and Antonio Gutiérrez, without forgetting the cameras and reporters from TV3, TVE and Europa Press and the deceased Antonio Catalán, Juanjo Vega, Ramón Rabal, Sergio Rodrigo de la Mata, Toni Torres and Tolo Salleras.