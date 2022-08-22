They offer a reward of 30 thousand pesos for material stolen from a medical student in Pachuca

PACHUCA, HIDALGO.- Pachuca’s neighbor, Siegfried Riveraoffered a reward of 30,000 pesos to whoever stole the computer, notebooks and other school supplies of his son, who is a student at medicine.

In social networks The story of the young student, whose school material was stolen from his car that was parked in the center of Pachuca on Ignacio Zaragoza street on August 19, went viral.

“If you want to stay with the team, I only ask you for a favor, give me the opportunity to recover all your school files, I do not ask for anything for you, only God bless you,” wrote the student’s father, who assured that he will not take legal action in against the thief.

The incident occurred between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. on Friday, in front of the El Chopo laboratories, where the medical student I park his white Golf car.

Student’s father offers a reward of 30 pesos for stolen material

The native of Pachuca indicated that his son lost his backpack, his study notebooks, his medical instruments, computer equipment and work files “which represents a school semester.”

“Just think what it means for a student in so many nights, days, months so that one day you receive medical attention from someone who has taken your work tools. Call me […] gives his job back to a person who just wants to be a great doctor.”

“If you are the one who took him, dear friend, and you read this message, I offer you: $30,000 pesos in exchange for returning his notebooks, his files and his work material.”

The father of the medical student regretted that there is no security in the center of the city after seven at night and denounced that “many families have been robbed every day” because “nothing and nobody takes care of doing their work”, referring to the municipal authorities.

They denounce another robbery of a medical student in Pachuca

Among the comments of the Pachuca neighbor, another complaint was made for the robbery of a medical student. The user of Facebook Karliux Karlis also offered a reward for the school supplies that were stolen.

“If you were the one who broke a window of the Suzuki truck that is near the Revolution Market last Tuesday and took two backpacks that contained only notebooks and healing material; or if you found them by any chance!! I offer you $3000 as a reward if you deliveries. It’s the notes of a college boy!!!”.

For his part, Rivera thanked the help of his community to spread the message and reiterated that “we are only looking to recover six months of a student’s work, I hope that the sum of so many people allows him to recover his school work.”